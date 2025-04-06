Success for teen cellist in Young Musician competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cellist Johnny Gray, a student at Douglas Academy, has emerged victorious in the Rotary Great Britain & Ireland Young Musician Instrument competition.

The 2024-25 Rotary Young Musician competition was open to young people up to the age of 17 on 31st August 2024. This prestigious competition welcomes a diverse array of musical genres, allowing participants to showcase their skills in both classical and modern music.

Contestants gain invaluable experience by performing on a public stage and receive constructive feedback from experienced adjudicators.

The annual competition is organised over four distinct stages, each testing the mettle and musical prowess of the participants. Notably, the competition comprises two separate categories: Voice and Instrument.

Johnny with his National Trophy and Certificate

Johnny began his journey at the local competition organised by Allander Rotary, held at Douglas Academy. As the instrumental winner, he moved on to the area final along with the Voice winner. The winners of the club competition receive ongoing support and sponsorship from their respective clubs throughout their participation in the event.

The Area Final for the Greater Glasgow, Clyde and West Coast was one of four area finals. Due to adverse weather conditions, the area final had to be postponed. The rescheduled event took place on the same day as the District Final, with area competitors performing in the morning and those who qualified playing again in the afternoon.

The District Final for Scotland South was conducted on Sunday, 23rd February at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in Glasgow. Johnny's performance earned him the top spot, advancing him to the Scottish Regional Final on Saturday, 8th March in Kinross. Johnny's victory at this stage allowed him to represent Scotland in the national final.

As in previous rounds, Johnny performed the Hungarian Rhapsody by David Popper. This is a challenging piece and embraces many different cello techniques but Johnny rose to the occasion and was declared the winner by the adjudicators. Eilidh Harris, an S6 pupil at Douglas Academy, accompanied him on the piano throughout the competition.

Cellist Johnny Gray performing in the final

Allander Rotary is proud to have sponsored Johnny through his successful journey.

An Allander Rotary spokesman said: "Johnny's journey through the Rotary Young Musician competition highlights his talent, hard work, and the support he has received from mentors and peers.

"His success emphasizes the importance of nurturing young talent and providing platforms for growth and development. Congratulations to Johnny and thanks to Eilidh for their dedication."