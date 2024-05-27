Summer Reading: Catherine Aitken's Debut Novel The Liberation of Bella McCaa

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dundee-born author Catherine Aitken's debut novel, The Liberation of Bella McCaa, is a poignant exploration of life's unexpected turns and the resilience of the human spirit. Set against the backdrop of Dundee and London, this captivating tale follows 50-something Bella McCaa as she embarks on a journey of self-discovery and reinvention.

"When you want to change your life but life wants to change you," encapsulates the essence of Bella's story. Released from ten years as the sole carer to her demanding mother, Bella is eager to leave Dundee behind and reignite her once-promising career in the bustling streets of London. At fifty-two, she believes it's never too late to start anew.

However, fate has other plans for Bella. Instead of embarking on her anticipated journey southward in her trusty Mini, Bella finds herself confronted with unforeseen challenges. Financial struggles, unfamiliar surroundings, and the unexpected arrival of her first love, Jem, disrupt Bella's plans and force her to confront long-buried secrets.

As Bella navigates a whirlwind of emotions and unexpected curveballs, she grapples with the possibility of reclaiming her life on her own terms. Aitken skilfully weaves a narrative filled with love, loss, and the pursuit of happiness, inviting readers to join Bella on her quest for a happy ever after.

Aitken, originally from Dundee and who now lives in Leith, has already garnered 5-star reviews and praise for its authenticity, humour, and relatable characters. Readers find solace and inspiration in Bella's journey, resonating with her struggles and triumphs in equal measure.