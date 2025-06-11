Sunita Poddar, CEO of Oakminster Healthcare: The most critical element of this reform is the improvement to information flow

I welcome the Scottish Parliament’s approval of the Care Reform (Scotland) Bill as a necessary and timely step toward strengthening the future of social care in Scotland.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The most critical element of this reform - and one that will have the greatest immediate impact - is the improvement to how information is shared across health and social care. Ensuring seamless communication and the ability to track the care journey of residents and patients across settings is key to delivering safe, person-centred support.

For too long, duplication, gaps in information, and siloed systems have added unnecessary stress to individuals and families. This change will help provide continuity, clarity and dignity in care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Oakminster Healthcare, we are already focused on delivering personalised, relationship-based care - centred on human connection and respect. These reforms will help us build on that, with the right tools and data to better coordinate care and support.

Sunita Poddar, CEO of Oakminster Healthcare

The enshrinement of Anne’s Law is a powerful and compassionate step forward. The right to remain connected to a named loved one, even in times of crisis, is something no person in care should be denied.

This Bill is a strong signal of intent to create a more modern, resilient and compassionate social care system. At Oakminster Healthcare, we are proud to be part of that journey and ready to continue championing high-quality care rooted in dignity and relationships.