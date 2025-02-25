SVL Business Solutions strengthens leadership team following record-breaking year

The UK’s longest-running contact centre solutions provider has implemented key leadership changes as the company continues to evolve following a record-breaking 2024.

Following a year of unprecedented successes, Glasgow based, SVL Business Solutions, one of the UK’s leading providers of digital technology solutions, has strengthened its leadership team to drive the next phase of its journey.

After more than 40 years leading the business, Stuart Sinclair has transitioned to the role of Chairman, where he will continue to provide strategic oversight and guidance.

Stuart’s leadership has been instrumental in shaping SVL into the trusted partner it is today, steering the company through multiple industry shifts and ensuring it remains at the forefront of innovation.

Stuart Sinclair, Chairman, SVL

His continued involvement as Chairman will help SVL build on its legacy while accelerating growth and investment in new technologies.

Stuart Sinclair, Chairman of SVL, said: "I am incredibly proud of how the company has grown and adapted to the ever-evolving contact centre industry.

“Transitioning to the role of Chairman allows me to continue supporting the business strategically while empowering our exceptional leadership team to drive the next phase of growth.

“With David leading the company and a strong team in place, SVL is well-positioned to build on our success, invest in innovation, and continue delivering outstanding solutions to our customers."

Richard Abdy, Director, SVL

David Kindness, a key figure in SVL for over 20 years, has been appointed as Managing Director.

David has played a pivotal role in transforming SVL from a value-added reseller into a full-service managed provider, with a strong focus on Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS), AI-driven customer engagement, and digital transformation.

In his new role, he will oversee SVL’s strategic direction, ensuring the company continues to pioneer innovative solutions that empower contact centres across the UK and beyond.

David Kindness, Managing Director of SVL, added: "I’m honoured to step into the role of Managing Director at such an exciting time for SVL. We are in a strong position to drive further innovation and continue delivering exceptional value to our customers.

Dan Bendon, Director, SVL

“With a talented team and a clear vision, we’re committed to advancing cloud-based contact centre solutions, enhancing customer engagement, and shaping the future of the industry."

In addition to this leadership transition, Richard Abdy and Dan Bendon have been appointed as Directors, recognising their outstanding contributions to the business.

Their expertise in customer engagement, cloud technology, and operational excellence has been instrumental in driving SVL’s success, and their leadership will further strengthen the company’s position as a market leader.

SVL’s record-breaking 2024 has set the stage for an ambitious future, with continued investment in cutting-edge technologies, AI-powered solutions, and enhanced service offerings.

David Kindness, Managing Director, SVL

With a strong leadership team in place, SVL is well-positioned to build on its momentum and continue delivering exceptional value to customers as the company grows.

For more information about SVL’s leadership changes, services and plans for growth, visit https://www.svlbusinesssolutions.com/.