Take care of your summer garden with Dobbies’ Glasgow store
As the days grow longer and brighter with the start of summer drawing closer, Dobbies, the UK’s leading garden centre, is inviting gardeners along to its Glasgow store for a series of free Grow How sessions focused on caring for summer plants.
The live demonstrations will take place on the first Saturday and every Wednesday throughout the month of July, at 10.30am and 3.30pm. The sessions are led by Dobbies’ colleagues in the Glasgow store who will be on hand to answer any questions from customers.
July’s Grow How session will cover how to choose and incorporate vibrant seasonal flowering herbaceous plants, such as Delphinium and Fuchsia, into summer gardens, to create a stunning display.
Customers will also receive practical advice on maintaining flourishing borders and flowerpots throughout the summer season, along with sustainable flower watering techniques, like substituting the garden hose with a watering can to reduce water usage.
Dobbies’ Buyer, Nigel Lawton, explains the importance of watering for keeping your flower displays blooming this summer. He said “One of the essential jobs for summer is ensuring your garden gets a good feed with proper hydration. This is especially important during periods of hot weather or if you’re planning a long summer holiday. It’s a good idea to remember to give beds, borders and planters a good water.
“Any water that has been collected in water butts earlier in the year can be used during dry spells to water your plants, which is actually better for your garden as rainwater has none of the chemicals that water from the mains has and its better for the environment.
“There is now more opportunity than ever before for customers to drop into the Glasgow store to attend a Grow How session. We are looking forward to welcoming gardeners of all abilities to gain valuable advice and top tips from our colleagues into caring for summer plants.”
Dobbies’ Grow How sessions are fun and informal 10–15-minute demonstrations, designed to be interactive and accessible for gardeners of all ages and abilities.
For more information about Dobbies’ Grow How sessions in the Glasgow store and the summer events, such as Planting and Afternoon Tea – Holiday Edition, and to make a booking, visit dobbies.com/events
