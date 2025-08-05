Talented stonemason from Glasgow reaches semi-finals in national competition

Scott Reid from Glasgow is through to the semi-final stage of the search for the UK and Ireland’s Top Tradesperson.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott will now battle it out against over 40 other semi-finalists with the overall winner will taking home £20,000/€20,000 prize bundle of tools, tech, and training.

Scott Reid, a stonemason from Hamilton, has beaten stiff competition to secure a semi-final place in Screwfix’s search for the UK’s Top Tradesperson, which is now in its 16th year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott, 35, who runs Stratum Masonry, has worked as a stonemason for 16 years. Professionalism and dedication are what set Scott apart from the hundreds of entries from tradespeople across the UK.

Scott Reid

Scott enjoys stonemasonry because it’s a craft that connects history, heritage, and the future. For Scott the deep sense of purpose comes from creating and preserving structures that will stand the test of time. While Scott loves restoring historic landmarks or transforming homes, it’s the people—the camaraderie, mentoring apprentices, and seeing the next generation thrive—that make Scott’s work so fulfilling.

The semi-final stage will see Scott compete against over 40 other top tradespeople, presenting their skills and story to judges from Screwfix. The semi-finalists will be whittled down to just ten before advancing to the national final at Screwfix Live in September.

And it’s at Screwfix Live, after being put through their paces by a panel of industry experts, one winner will be crowned Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2025 and take home a £20,000/€20,000 trade bundle of tools, tech, and training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott says: “When I heard that I had been successful in getting to the semi-final stage of the Screwfix Top Tradesperson competition I was shocked. It’s an honour to compete against such talented individuals, and I’m excited to share my story with the judges. I’m passionate about stonemasonry and look forward to showcasing my skills.”

A chance to join the Hall of Fame

This year’s successful winner will join the likes of the current Top Tradesperson, plumber Mohammed Rahman, and 2023 winner Astrid Arnold in the growing Screwfix Hall of Fame.

Jack Wallace, Marketing Director at Screwfix, added: “Now in its 16th year, our search for the UK and Ireland’s Top Tradesperson continues to highlight the exceptional talent within the trade industry. This year’s entries have been truly inspiring, and I wish all semi-finalists the best of luck as they compete for this year’s title.”