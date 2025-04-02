Taste the Place launches to celebrate Glasgow’s culinary heritage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Today sees the launch of Taste the Place, a new range of experiences celebrating Glasgow’s rich cultural heritage through food. Created by Glasgow Chamber of Commerce and Glasgow 850, Taste the Place forms part of the city’s 850th anniversary celebrations and invites locals, families, and visitors alike to embark on a free, self-guided culinary journey across Glasgow’s diverse food scene.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Partnering with over 40 eateries representing 23 cuisines, Taste the Place offers food lovers an opportunity to sample traditional dishes from long-established institutions as well as innovative newcomers introducing global flavours to the city.

Highlights include a 100-year-old ice cream parlour beloved by local celebrities, an Italian bistro housed within the UK’s only remaining tram shelter, and Glasgow’s oldest sweet shop. Participants can also explore emerging international cuisines, such as a plant-based bakery and southeast Asian street food served from a hole-in-the-wall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taste the Place’s website offers downloadable maps designed to inspire and guide participants on their journey, uncovering the stories of the people behind the businesses and their unique cuisines.

Pictured (from left to right) – Leong Chew, Sushi Riot; Anna Chew, Sushi Riot; Peter McKenna, The Gannet; Chiara Pieraccini-Partington, La Gelatessa; Fernanda Kimani, The Calabash Bar and Restaurant; Susan Aitken, Glasgow City Council Leader; Ajay Kumar, Swadish by Ajay Kumar; Severine Sloboda, Made from Grapes; Eddie Kim, Gomo Kimchi; Seumas MacInnes, Café Gandolfi; Stuart Patrick, Chief Executive, Glasgow Chamber of Commerce; and Dr Lindsay Middleton, University of Glasgow.

Visitors can choose their own route from three themed experiences: Taste the World, highlighting Glasgow’s food culture; Taste through Time, highlighting eateries housed in Glasgow’s most iconic and historic venues and Taste for Good, spotlighting businesses that serve great food while supporting the wider community.

Throughout April, select venues are serving up exclusive dishes and drinks that showcase their passion, creativity, and heritage. For those inspired to try recreating some of these flavours in their own kitchens, Taste the Place also features a collection of recipes from participating Venezuelan, Korean, Sri Lankan and Greek venues, to name just a few.

Susan Aitken, leader of Glasgow City Council, said: “Glasgow's food scene in 2025 is a vibrant and dynamic tapestry that reflects our city's rich cultural heritage and innovative spirit. And, Taste the Place, one of our Glasgow 850 signature events, is the perfect initiative to showcase as many global flavours and personal stories as we can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Cementing this reputation, we recently gained significant recognition on the international stage, when hosting the 2025 Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland launch ceremony, where Glasgow’s food scene was recognised for its exceptional quality, value and authenticity."

Stuart Patrick, chief executive at Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, said: “Glasgow’s independent hospitality sector is at the heart of what makes our city unique. Taste the Place showcases Glasgow’s outstanding eateries - from beloved neighbourhood gems to exciting new hotspots that define our innovative and diverse food scene.

“These businesses bring culture, character, and community to Glasgow, making it an even greater place to live, work and visit. We look forward to seeing both residents and visitors explore, support, and celebrate them as part of the city’s 850th milestone anniversary.”

Owner and head chef of The Gannet, Peter McKenna, one of the businesses taking part in Taste the Place, said: “Glasgow’s food scene is defined by its creativity, diversity, and strong ties to local produce - values we celebrate every day at The Gannet. Taste the Place is a fantastic platform to showcase the city’s rich culinary identity, highlighting the vibrant influences that shape our menus and the stories behind our dishes, whether crafted with locally sourced ingredients or inspired by global flavours.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taste the Place launches today and will be available to explore throughout 2025, ensuring ample opportunity to dive into Glasgow’s rich and delicious food offerings. For more details and to download the digital map, visit https://tastetheplace.co.uk.

Follow us on Instagram and Tiktok: @tastetheplaceglasgow