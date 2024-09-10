Tests to reduce dementia risk raising money for Alzheimer’s charity across Scotland

In the run-up to World Alzheimer’s Day on 21 September, the Love Your Ears campaign is raising awareness of the link between hearing problems in midlife and our risk of developing dementia, while raising funds for the Alzheimer’s Society charity, after a recent report from The Lancet Commission identified midlife hearing loss as the most significant dementia risk.

Gordon Bruce an audiologist at Hidden Hearing’s clinic in Glasgow explained:

“People who develop hearing problems between the ages of 40 and 65 have been found to have an increased risk of developing dementia in later life. Mild hearing loss doubles the risk; a moderate loss triples it; and severe loss increases it by up to five times.

Dementia, including Alzheimer’s, is one of the health conditions many Scots are most concerned about as they get older, according to new research that asked adults across the country about their top health concerns.

The Love Your Ears campaign is encouraging Scots aged 40-65 to get a free hearing test

Almost 1 in 3 (31%) of those surveyed listed dementia as their top health concern – a far greater number than those concerned about stroke (19%), bowel cancer (14%), diabetes (10%), osteoarthritis (10%), breast cancer (11%) or lung cancer (9%). Yet awareness of the most significant risk factor identified by scientists for reducing their risk of dementia was found to be worryingly low.

Only 5% of Scots surveyed for the Love Your Ears campaign run by Hidden Hearing were aware that addressing hearing loss and wearing hearing aids when you need them significantly reduces your risk of dementia, especially if you develop hearing problems in midlife.

For the majority of those surveyed in Scotland, getting their hearing tested was found to be a low priority – only 5% said they had been tested this year and only 12% were considering having a test. This compared to other self-care priorities they said they had invested in or were considering, including: an eye test, prescription glasses or sunglasses (55%); getting their hair coloured or having a professional haircut (65%); signing up to a gym (33%); or having a salon nail manicure (24%).

“That’s why we are running the Love Your Ears campaign – to encourage more people to look after their ears and future health by getting their hearing tested,” explained Gordon.

Glasgow audiologist Gordon Bruce is helping to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Society

“It’s free to get a hearing test on the high street and if you choose to have your test at Hidden Hearing this month, you’ll be helping to raise money for the Alzheimer's Society – we’re donating money to the charity for every free hearing test booked in the run-up to World Alzheimer’s Day in our clinics across Scotland.”

To book a free hearing test and support the Alzheimer’s Society, visit www.hiddenhearing.co.uk/hearing-loss-dementia

5 early signs of hearing loss to be aware of:

Difficulty following conversations You have difficulty following group conversations (or when there's background noise).

You have difficulty following group conversations (or when there's background noise). Phone conversations are unclear You have trouble following phone conversations, both in quiet and noisy places.

You have trouble following phone conversations, both in quiet and noisy places. People seem to be mumbling You often ask people to repeat themselves or people sound like they are mumbling.

You often ask people to repeat themselves or people sound like they are mumbling. Difficulty locating sounds You have difficulty locating where sounds are coming from.

You have difficulty locating where sounds are coming from. TV is too loud Your friends and family say you have the volume up too loud.