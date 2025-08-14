The Abbey Inn in Paisley steps up for Off the Beatson Track

Staff and regulars from The Abbey Inn in Paisley are lacing up their trainers once again to take part in Beatson Cancer Charity’s annual Off the Beatson Track walking event – and this year, their team is bigger than ever.

After first joining the event last year with around 30 participants, the pub’s community spirit has seen their numbers more than double, with almost 70 people signed up to walk together this time. Staff, customers, and friends from other Stonegate pubs in the area will come together on the day to raise funds and awareness for Beatson Cancer Charity.

General Manager Lisa Kerr said: “Last year, we asked our team and regulars which charity they’d like to support, and Beatson Cancer Charity came out on top. It’s grown from strength to strength since then – the support has been incredible. This is something that affects almost every household in some way, whether directly or through a loved one, so it means a lot to be giving something back.”

Deputy Manager Jilly McLean added: “We’re a real community pub, and this event has brought everyone together – not just for the walk, but through fundraising, raffle donations, and sharing personal stories. People are already getting behind us, and we’ve raised around £600 before we’ve even set off. We’re confident we’ll smash our £2,000 target this year.”

Abbey Inn, Paisley, taking part in Off the Beatson Track in 2024

The Abbey Inn’s fundraising doesn’t stop at the finish line. After completing the 6.5-mile walk, the team will return to the pub for a charity night, complete with raffles and entertainment, to boost their total even further.

Lisa explained: “Last year the weather was miserable, but it didn’t dampen anyone’s spirits – we laughed the whole way round! It’s just such a positive, uplifting day. Seeing the community come together like that is amazing.”

Now in its 12th year, Off the Beatson Track has welcomed more than 20,000 participants, who have walked over 124,000 miles – turning Glasgow’s west end yellow in support of people facing cancer. The 10k route begins at the Riverside Museum, heading past The Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre on Great Western Road, through Kelvingrove Museum, and returning to finish at the Riverside. Once across the finish line, walkers are encouraged to enjoy the festival village, with live entertainment and food stalls for all ages.

Proudly sponsored by Allied Vehicles, this fun-filled day is fully accessible and suitable for everyone, with music, family entertainment, and a feel-good atmosphere throughout.

Maisie McCormick, Community Fundraising Manager at Beatson Cancer Charity, said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating our 12th Off the Beatson Track event this year. We’re so grateful to everyone who has taken part over the years – some families have been with us since the beginning, so we hope everyone will get behind the celebrations this year and join us. Every single person who signs up is allowing us to support more cancer patients and their families over the years to come, and we cannot thank you enough for that.”

Hosted by STV’s Laura Boyd and Heart Scotland’s David Farrell, this year’s Off the Beatson Track promises to be the biggest and brightest yet.