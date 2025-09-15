The Bungalow is a musical home-from-home for rocker Davey

Rock star vocalist Davey Pattison spent 40 years performing in arenas and stadiums all over America.

Now he’s coming back to his roots by playing a gig at The Bungalow music venue in Paisley this Friday, September 19.

Davey has revealed that playing the gig will bring back memories of when he used to come back to Scotland from the US on a busman’s holiday and perform in the original Bungalow Bar in the town.

And added: “You could say The Bungalow is a musical home-from home for me!”

The singer – described by legendary rock music producer, Shel Talmy as ‘one of rock’s very best lead vocalists’ – was the frontman and lead singer of American rock band, Gamma, The Robin Trower Band and played with another guitar legend, Michael Schenker.

Davey has now returned from America to live in Scotland and has formed a new blues-rock outfit, The Davey Pattison Band.

He says: “Although I was born in Glasgow I spent many years living in Paisley after I got married to a local girl and before I went to America to sing with Ronnie Montrose’s new band, Gamma.

“When I had time off from recording albums and touring I would come back to Paisley on holiday, but could never resist getting together with a few of my old pals who were musicians and doing a show in Paisley’s original Bungalow Bar.

‘It was like a busman’s holiday for me, but I loved playing The Bungalow which was quite a well-known venue in those days.”

Davey continued: “I’m happy that The Bungalow name lives on in a new venue and it’s a stick-on that I’d want to play there.

“I’m really happy with the band I’ve got now, as all the guys are fabulous musicians. I can guarantee people will have a rockin’ good night if they come along to the gig on Friday.”

Go to www.tickets-scotland.com to get your tickets for the Davey Pattison Blues Band gig at The Bungalow, Shuttle Street, Paisley, on Friday, September 19.