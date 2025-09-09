The Earth, Wind & Fire Experience comes to Glasgow

The funk and soul icons will be celebrated with a show at Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall next year

The legendary and defining funk, soul & disco band Earth, Wind & Fire will be celebrated live on stage in a UK tour, with a show created by their iconic guitarist Al McKay.

The Earth, Wind & Fire Experience is to reincarnate the spirit of the original band, with hit after hit of the supergroup’s iconic songs.

Audiences will be treated to a show packed with Earth, Wind & Fire’s most iconic hits including After The Love Has Gone, Let’s Groove, Can’t Let Go, September, and more.

The Earth, Wind & Fire Experience began in the 1990s following Grammy Award-winning Al McKay’s departure from the original Earth, Wind & Fire in the 1980s, having been a member through their most successful years during nearly the entirety of the 1970s and shaping their energetic sound with his renowned guitar playing.

Over the years in different incarnations – featuring a who’s who of the most influential funk & soul musicians of their time curated by McKay – the Experience has toured around the world to sold out audiences, including lighting up the stages of some of the most prestigious jazz festivals such as Montreux Jazz, North Sea Jazz festival, Jazz à Vienne and Java Jazz Jakarta.

Tickets on-sale are on Friday via ticketmaster.co.uk