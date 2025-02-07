The Glasgow Clan announce CEO appointment

The Glasgow Clan and the Braehead Arena are delighted to confirm the appointment of Russell Smith as the new CEO of the business.

Russell is a seasoned leader in the sports and events industry having most recently led and launched The R&A’s first golf and family entertainment venue Golf It!, prior to being Executive Director at Doncaster Racecourse and Exhibition Centre, Newcastle Racecourse and along his journey held senior positions within Hibernian Football Club and Scottish Rugby Union.

Russell Smith commentated “I’m delighted to be joining the Glasgow Clan and the Braehead Arena as CEO. It’s a privilege to come on board as the organisation looks to build on the foundations of what has gone before to establish a competitive team on the ice and a best-in-class venue off the ice.”

Michael O’Rourke chairman of the organisation said “Russell is a strong and capable leader. He has a wealth of important experience to deploy as we resolutely continue on our journey to be better on and off the ice at the Braehead Arena.”