The Gym Group hosts HYROX-inspired fundraising challenge in Glasgow

The Gym Group HYROX training session

Ever wanted to try out HYROX? On 10th April and 12th Apil nationwide, high value, low cost gym chain The Gym Group is offering its members the chance to put their fitness to the test and take on The Gym Group Games: a HYROX-inspired workout to raise funds for NHS Charities Together.

The Gym Group’s national charity partner since 2023, NHS Charities Together helps the NHS to thrive and deliver better health outcomes for all, through a network of over 200 NHS charities around the UK. The Gym Group and NHS Charities Together share a mission to improve the health and wellbeing of communities nationwide.

The Gym Group Games event will see gym teams from over 240 locations around the UK test their limits in a challenge inspired by the incredibly popular World Series of Fitness Racing – HYROX.

HYROX has quickly become one of the fastest-growing sports in the world - with upcoming UK events in Cardiff and London selling out in record time.

As the biggest HYROX National Training Club in the UK, The Gym Group will be offering members the chance to experience this viral workout through HYROX Half simulations and Intro to HYROX sessions at participating gyms. Through the HYROX Workout Stations including Ski Erg, Sled Push, Sled Pull, Burpee Broad Jumps, Rowing, Farmers Carry, Sandbag Lunges and Wall Balls, participants are put through a supreme test of endurance.

To take part in the challenge, members of HYROX-participating locations will be asked to contribute a suggested donation of £10 per person to NHS Charities Together via JustGiving. Members at all other gyms can still take part in the national fundraising efforts by signing up to the Intro to HYROX for a suggested donation of £5 per person. This session is a specially designed workout, curated to challenge endurance, strength and resilience through a series of exercises.

List of Glasgow locations include:

Glasgow Anniesland

Glasgow Bothwell Street

Glasgow City

Glasgow Forge

Glasgow Quay

Glasgow South

Glasgow West End

Martin Scholes, Head of Operations, The Gym Group: “After a brilliant reception last year, we’re excited to be bringing The Gym Group Games back to our gyms again this year, giving more the opportunity to try the hugely popular HYROX-style training for a great cause. We’re looking forward to seeing our members step up to the challenge and continuing to support our important partnership with NHS Charities Together.”

Louise McCathie, Director of Fundraising at NHS Charities Together, said: “We’re thrilled The Gym Group is offering this exciting challenge which will test their members’ fitness while supporting a fantastic cause. This couldn’t have come at a better time as we know the NHS is under more pressure than ever. The support of The Gym Group staff and members makes a huge difference. Together, the programmes and extra support we fund across the UK can make sure all our incredible NHS staff are cared for and transform access to healthcare for everyone who needs it.”