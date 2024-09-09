The JR Group Breaks Ground On New Affordable Homes For Glasgow

Work has started on a new affordable housing development in Glasgow, creating 43 new, energy efficient flats at Nimmo Drive in Govan.

The JR Group, Scotland’s leading construction and building firm, has begun the construction project located on the former Mac Ventilation factory site and the Elder Park community centre, on behalf of Elderpark Housing Association.

The construction group hosted a ground-breaking ceremony at the site, welcoming members of Elderpark Housing Association and Depute Leader of Glasgow City Council & local Councillor Ricky Bell to mark the beginning of the construction work.

The project will breathe new life into the derelict site located in the centre of a well-established community in Govan, bringing a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments split across two blocks to the area.

Works will also include lift access at both blocks, sustainable heating throughout the homes, ample amenity space and internal and external bike storage for residents to make use of.

As well as Elderpark Housing Association, The JR Group will be working with Trust Housing Association, who will provide development services; as well as MAST Architects, Clyde Design Partnership, Carbon Futures and Iceni Planning to deliver this project.

The JR Group also helped relocate some classes and activities which were previously held at Elder Park community centre to the newly refurbished Gowan Library located nearby.

Andrew Dallas, projects director for The JR Group, said, “This modern development at Nimmo Drive is a project that everyone at The JR Group has been excited to get started on, so we were delighted to mark the milestone with a ground-breaking ceremony.

“Nimmo Drive sits in the centre of a well-established community in Govan, and we are proud to play a part, working alongside our clients to breathe new life into this area by delivering high quality and energy efficient homes, suitable for a variety tenants from all walks of life. New homes are much needed in the city and these apartments will be a great addition to the area, making use of a previously derelict site.

“We have been able to progress the development thanks to vital funding secured from both the Glasgow City Council and the Scottish Government.

“This is our first project with Elderpark Housing Association, so we look forward to building a strong working relationship with them and look forward to seeing tenants move into their homes upon completion.”

Gary Dalziel, Chief Executive Officer from Elderpark Housing Association, added: ““Elderpark Housing has been working with The JR Group and partners over the recent period to design, develop and now construct 43 outstanding new socially rented flats within the heart of our community.

“These new flats will replace the former Elderpark Community Centre and an adjacent industrial unit and provide much needed homes which are built to the highest standard and we are extremely grateful to Glasgow City Council and the Scottish Government for their support in providing significant funding to make this project achievable within the challenging economic environment.

“We are excited to see the construction work beginning on these new homes and look forward to their completion currently anticipated for 2026.”

Local Councilor and Deputy Leader of Glasgow City Council, Ricky Bell, who attended the groundbreaking added: “We have a tight-knit community in and around the Nimmo Drive area and the development has already sparked a lot of interest. It was great to be able to get down to the site and see first-hand, the progress being made in bringing these new homes forward for Elderpark Housing Association, which have been brought to fruition, thanks to the valuable funding made available to us by Glasgow City Council and the Scottish Government.

“I will watch with great interest as the new chapter for this corner of our community starts to take shape.”

The JR Group employs around 200 staff and was founded in Govan in 1995. It started as a scaffolding business and is now one of the largest building and construction firms in Scotland. The business operates throughout Scotland and Northern England working on behalf of a number of the UK’s leading housebuilders, registered social landlords and private clients.