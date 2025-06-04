The Neverending Glen returns to Kelburn Garden Party

Now in its 15th year, Kelburn Garden Party invites audiences to journey deep into the heart of its ancient woodland for the return of The Neverending Glen - a transformative programme of immersive artworks, performances, installations and workshops responding to the 2025 theme: Relics.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place from 3–7 July 2025, Kelburn Garden Party celebrates its birthday with a landmark programme of genre-spanning music, cutting-edge performance, and boundary-pushing installations. Set against the backdrop of a painted 13th-century castle and nestled within a breathtaking coastal glen, the festival blends underground club culture, global live acts, and immersive outdoor experiences. With support from EventScotland’s National Events Funding Programme, this year’s event will present over 150 acts across 10 stages, Kelburn continues to champion emerging talent and creative risk-taking, while offering a truly unique setting where nature and imagination collide.

Winding through the atmospheric Kelburn Estate, this year’s trail features a compelling mix of Residency artists, commissioned contributors, and returning favourites, each presenting site-specific works that reflect on time, change, and the stories we carry. From interactive rituals and mythic sculptures to sound meditations and ecological interventions, the Glen becomes a living archive of pasts both remembered and imagined.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In March 2025, six artists were invited to take part in the Kelburn Glen Arts Residency, living and working on-site to develop new work rooted in the unique ecology and history of the Glen. The artists—Finnian Croy, Imogen Hero, Melissa Rankin, Ruaridh Litster-Campbell, Sally Price and Suzi Cunningham—will present individual pieces and a collaborative installation developed with mentor Sue Hill. From sound meditations under Kelburn’s legendary Yoko Yew tree, to ritualistic journeys, interactive ceramics and organic sculpture, each work invites festival-goers to step into a deeper dialogue with the land.

Lukas Renee-Cemmick

Alongside the residency artists, the 2025 programme features a wide range of performances and installations responding to the theme of Relics. These includeDavid Cemmick’s surreal troop of recycled apes swinging through the trees, Delululand’s provocative outdoor drag talk show Titty TV, and Emmaly Crimmel and Doug Thomas’ participatory walking stick project carved from storm-felled trees. Bristol-based Forget This Tree Collective invite visitors into a glowing tent that doubles as a reliquary of nature and rebellion, while Lola Evelyn Ives offers a Shrine to Anima Mundi, the soul of the world, complete with bells, ribbons and ceramic tokens of gratitude.

Polish-born sculptor Marcin Krupa, whose carved wooden heads have become an iconic feature of the Glen since 2016, returns with three new additions to his haunting series of figurative sculptures. While audiences can encounter Neve Pearce’s puppet adorned with cyanotype-printed relics of the land, or join in ecological workshops hosted by Seamus Killick and Maya Rose Edwards that celebrate the histories and futures of peat bogs. Sculptor Stuart Murdoch contributes a spinning sycamore seed carved from wood, suspended in the forest canopy as a nod to natural cycles and ancient symbolism.

The programme also features a range of live performances and commissions, including returning sculptor Ashley Dudley-Smith, sound artist Axel van der Waal, and the visionary Oceanallover, whose multidisciplinary performances blur the lines between ritual, theatre and live art. Isla Greenwood’s powerful new work Landscapes of Trust will take place by the iconic Kelburn waterfall, exploring land rights, mental health and collective resistance, while Maria McCavana hosts a weekend of letter-writing workshops culminating in a boat-floating ritual on the final day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sculptures by Sophia Blee and Annie Donaldson line the Glen’s pondside paths, providing whimsical and contemplative spaces for connection, and their daily boat-making workshops invite festival-goers of all ages to set their own intentions afloat. Meanwhile, Jamie Temple’s carved wind turbine blades rise from the forest floor as charred relics of a not-so-distant future, and Mia McGregor’s Cube Project invites participants to mark their presence on a giant collaborative structure that will grow and evolve throughout the weekend.

Gaia, Luke Jerram from 2024.

Also new for 2025, Daydream Nation Ice House presents a rolling programme of experimental short films by eight emerging artists, offering a window into a new wave of moving image work. Tiny People Productions also return, following the success of their debut puppet show last year, with another enchanting family-friendly tale unfolding beneath the Yew Tree where the story was first imagined.

Permanent and returning artworks from artists including Ruby Loveday, James Page & Gravity Glue, Máté Géhberger & Elle Colverson, Rob Mulholland and more will also be on view, alongside new t-shirt designs and official illustrations created by Scottish artist Nänni-Pää, founder of The Woom Room in Glasgow.

The Neverending Glen opens with a special invite only preview night on Thursday 3 July, including a curator-led walk and live performances, before the full Kelburn Garden Party begins in earnest. Entry to the Glen is included with a festival ticket, and audiences are encouraged to arrive early to allow time to explore the trail in full.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For 2025, The Neverending Glen reaffirms its role as one of Scotland’s most imaginative outdoor art spaces. Blurring the boundaries between nature and creativity, it offers festival-goers an experience that’s as reflective as it is surprising - a place to pause, explore, and feel more deeply connected to the land and the stories it holds.

Gaia, Luke Jerram from 2024.

Marina Renee-Cemmick, Creative Director The Neverending Glen said: “The magic of The Neverening Glen isn’t quite like anywhere else. It’s a place where the wild wooded glen meets the dynamism and energy of a festival. To have such an expanse of Art installations, performance and workshops interwoven with music and a sense of exploration, right at the heart of the festival, creates a truly unique experience.”

For the full programme and workshop schedule please visit https://www.kelburngardenparty.com/whats-on/stages-places-and-special-treats/the-neverending-glen/

July 3rd - 7th July 2025 - Kelburn Castle, Nr. Fairlie, KA29 0BE

Tickets: https://www.kelburngardenparty.com/tickets/