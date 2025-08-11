From screen to scene, PartyPoker continues its journey across the UK with the third stop of its live tour.

Following a successful launch in London and a summer stop in Manchester, the PartyPoker Tour continues its journey across the UK as it heads to Glasgow.

Landing at the Alea Casino from Tuesday, August 12 to Sunday, August 17 for six days of action, PartyPoker continues to bring the energy, excitement, and community of live poker that has become a hallmark of the Tour so far.

As with every stop, the Glasgow leg of the PartyPoker Tour offers something for every level of player. Scots will be treated to a jam-packed schedule of events, featuring a £150 buy-in Mini Main Event, a £500 buy-in Main Event, and a variety of side events throughout the week.

Throughout the Tour, players can collect points along the way which will see them compete in a leaderboard with other players for a selection of prizes. These points can be earned through tournament buy-ins, based on number of entrants, number of payouts, and finishing positions.

The PartyPoker Tour is about more than just what happens on the felt - it’s a celebration of the community and the game itself., delivering the electric atmosphere that defines PartyPoker live events.

Players can qualify online via PartyPoker’s satellites starting at £0.20 and weekly freerolls. To sign up to the event, you can register directly at the venue by paying the relevant buy-in, or buy in from your PartyPoker account. For new PartyPoker players, there is also a welcome offer that provides a chance to qualify for the event, offering a 100% bonus up to £1000, £50 in free play, and a £25 tour path round 4 ticket when they sign up online and make a qualifying deposit.*

After the Glasgow stop, the PartyPoker Tour is heading down to Birmingham’s Genting Casino from 14th October. One more city stop is also planned and yet to be announced, so keep an eye out on @partypoker for further details.

The PartyPoker Tour heads up to Glasgow

What: The PartyPoker Glasgow Tour

When: Tuesday 12th August to Sunday 17th August 2025

Where: Alea Casino, Unit C Springfield Quay, Paisley Rd, Kinning Park, Glasgow G5 8NP

Please note, the PartyPoker Tour events are open to persons aged 18 and over only, and all participants will need to bring I.D.