The secret to 100 years: Quality family time, a glass of wine at lunch and homemade pasta

Italia Pagliocca, a resident at Chester Park Care Home in Glasgow’s south side has celebrated her 100th birthday, citing quality time with family - and a glass of red wine and homemade pasta at lunch - as the key to a long and happy life.

Celebrating her birthday on Saturday (July 6), Italia spent her day with fellow residents, family and staff members, with the team at the care home organising an Italian-themed birthday party complete with traditional Italian food, drinks and a special guest performance from a locally trained opera singer.

Italia, of Italian heritage, moved to Glasgow just nine years ago to spend time with her son Michele and his family. A proud mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Italia has two children, five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren ranging from three years old to 21 years old.

Michele Pagliocca, Italia’s son, said: “We are incredibly proud that our mother has made it to this milestone birthday, not many people can say they have made it to 100 and I am so delighted we were able to enjoy the day together, and reflect on incredible memories through the years.

Italia Pagliocca.

“My mum has lived a life full of rich experiences; she travelled a lot in her younger years, cooked amazing food and invested so much in her family relationships that has resulted in a close, loving family unit that we all benefit from.

“My mum’s motto in life was to prioritise relationships and enjoy the small moments that make every day special. I think this positive outlook on life and surrounding herself with happy, healthy relationships is one of the reasons my Mum has made it to 100 – she just enjoys life.

“She is from a working farm in Italy and so food and drink played a huge part in her upbringing. Meats, cheeses, wine and oils were never a miss at her table, and formed many of her delicious homecooked meals. She has such a talent in the kitchen, she could make something out of nothing and it was always delicious.”

Sunita Poddar, chief executive officer and founder, Oakminster Healthcare, said:“We believe our care homes are an extension of our residents family homes, we want to make them feel special and cared for and we are thrilled that Italia and her family were able to celebrate with the rest of the Chester Park residents this weekend.”

Party for Italia.