The world’s first coffee-infused gym flooring launched by Glasgow brand

Sprung Gym Flooring, one of the UK’s leading suppliers of high-performance gym flooring, has just unveiled a new addition to its product lineup: The Java Tile Collection—the world’s first gym flooring made with recycled coffee grounds.

This unique launch brings together innovation and sustainability in a durable, commercial-grade product. Each tile in the new collection contains 30% spent coffee grounds, combined with Sprung’s signature high-density rubber. The result is a resilient, shock-absorbing surface with a subtle roasted coffee aroma, designed to serve as both a high-performing floor and a memorable feature.

“What’s great about this product is it performs to the same high standard as our existing tiles, but with a sustainable edge,” says Richard McKay, CEO of Sprung. “Over the years, we’ve always been looking for ways to innovate using practical, available materials, and incorporating coffee grounds turned out perfect for both the users and the planet.”

Why Coffee?

The range debuts in a 20mm format, with performance specs matching the brand’s best-selling Pro Tile series.

Coffee grounds are one of the most common food waste by-products globally, with millions of tonnes discarded annually. An estimated six million tonnes of used coffee grounds are created annually, with most going to landfill, generating methane and CO2, or are incinerated for energy.

The natural properties of coffee grounds also provide:

Enhanced shock absorption : Protecting joints during high-impact workouts.

: Protecting joints during high-impact workouts. Sustainable sourcing : Reducing waste by repurposing a material that's abundantly available.

: Reducing waste by repurposing a material that's abundantly available. Thermal regulation: Maintaining a comfortable floor temperature year-round.

By repurposing them into flooring, Sprung offers an innovative way to reduce landfill waste while creating a functional product with added thermal benefits and natural insulation properties. The tiles maintain a consistent floor temperature throughout the year, particularly valuable for outdoor or garage gyms where concrete bases often fluctuate in heat.

Tested and Approved by Athletes and Gym Owners

“We've rigorously tested The Java Tile Collection in partnership with professional athletes and commercial gym owners to ensure it meets the highest standards of performance,” McKay said. “The feedback has been very positive, with users noting the perfect balance of stability and cushioning that supports everything from heavy lifting to high-intensity interval training.”

Now Available for Pre-Order

The Java Tile Collection is available for pre-order from 17 April, 2025, exclusively via gym-flooring.com. The range debuts in a 20mm format, with performance specs matching the brand’s best-selling Pro Tile series.