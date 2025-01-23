Three quarters of Glaswegians have a thriving side hustle, according to survey: Adobe Express find out what it takes to be successful.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As we settle into 2025, Brits will be looking to start a new chapter, and for many, a change in their career path is a popular change to make.

With 22,200 average monthly searches for "Side Hustles" since August 2024*, it's clear that many will be looking to make a bit of extra cash on the side of their day job.

Adobe Express has conducted an extensive study*, to find out the sectors people want to set up side hustles in, and their main reasons for doing it, as well as their concerns for starting the process. Adobe Express also spoke to those with side hustles to share their biggest areas of success, from finances to time management, their marketing tactics and the most successful side hustle industries.

When it comes to Glaswegians, Adobe Express spoke to those already balancing side hustles to uncover their secrets, along with those who want to start a new venture.

The top sectors Glaswegians want to start a business in:

For people in Glasgow who haven’t yet launched a side hustle but are eager to do so, creative industries are the most attractive areas to explore. Over a third (35%) of people expressed a strong interest in venturing into these fields, whether that's selling their work on marketplaces, or offering their skills up on a freelance basis, many are drawn to tapping into opportunities outside of traditional roles.

Furthermore, 30% are looking to tap into the health and wellness industry, tapping into side gigs that explore fitness or mental health. Other industries that Glaswegians are keen to explore include retail and e-commerce (15%), technology and finance services (10%), and education and tutoring (5%).

Why people want to set up a side hustle:

Whilst only 5% of respondents expressing that they will definitely turn their side hustle into a full time business, almost half (45) said that they would consider it, depending on the success. But, what are the main reasons why people in Glasgow are setting up a side gig?

For almost two thirds of people (60%), the reason why they have set up a side hustle is to pursue a passion or hobby, showing that for many, a side venture isn't just about financial gain but personal fulfillment as well.

In addition, half (50%) of people started their venture to generate extra income. With the continued cost of living rising, many are looking for ways to supplement their earnings, whether it's to build a financial safety net or to help save for future goals.

Furthermore, 15% of people found they had flexibility in their current work schedule that allowed them to explore a side gig. Other reasons include to eventually transition to self-employment (10%), to gain business experience or knowledge (5%), and to priorities childcare or family commitments (5%).

How much are people earning from their side hustle?

Three quarters of Glaswegians (75%) who have set up a side hustle would agree that it has been a success, whilst for 10% it is too early to tell. For 46% of people, between five and 10 hours is all that is needed each week to maintain their hustle, whilst over a quarter (28%) say that they spend less than five hours a week working on their side gig.

For most, it seems as though they are reaping the rewards of their side hustle. Over a third (46%) say that they typically bring in between £100 and £500 each month from their venture, whilst 10% make between £500 and £1,000. Furthermore, 18% have made their side hustle an extremely lucrative gig, making more than £1,000 each month.

The resources that have supported people in their side hustle growth:

When looking into the factors that have fuelled the growth of side hustles in Glasgow, almost half (46%) said that social media has been a crucial tool for their small business growth. Almost a third (32%) said that the invaluable support from family and friends helped their side hustle gain momentum.

In addition, over a quarter (28%) took to online courses or training to help gain knowledge to be successful in their side hustle, whilst 25% turned to networking with other entrepreneurs to discover the key to success.

Other valuable resources include financial support through loans and investors (14%), mentorship or coaching (7%), and using business tools such as software and apps to help support their business (4%).

For more information on how to set up a side hustle, or how to improve a current side hustle venture, visit Adobe Express’s blog.