Three's the magic number for semi-rural living

Cala set to unveil a trio of showhomes at Cornhill Village development in Hamilton

Cala Homes (West) is set to reveal three brand new showhomes at its popular Cornhill Village development, providing prospective buyers the chance to discover their dream home in the semi-rural surroundings of Hamilton.

The three showhomes launch on Saturday February 22 at the South Lanarkshire development, including the four-bedroom Bryce housetype and the five-bedroom Lewis and Darroch housetypes, all spacious family homes built with sustainability, practicality and high specification in mind.

The five-bedroom, three-bathroom Darroch showhome offers a charming blend of elegance, as well as practical living. As with all showhomes at the development, the Darroch is built with energy efficiency in mind, featuring PV panels and double-glazed windows to help reduce utility bill costs.

Typical Cala Street Scene

This showhome also features items from local Hamilton businesses as part of Cala’s Showhome of Support initiative, providing prospective buyers with a taste of some of the local brands and amenities located on the doorstep at Cornhill Village.

Buyers will also discover the five-bedroom detached Lewis which is the largest of the three showhomes, ideal for those with growing families, thanks to its separate dining room, large open plan kitchen and family room, stylish lounge and sizeable garage space.

Meanwhile the Bryce showhome, a four-bedroom property which features open plan living, a generous garden and a garage, is the perfect space for family life, whether it’s entertaining guests or enjoying some relaxing downtime.

Designed by Alison Harding of amw Designs, all three showhomes feature unique and contrasting colour palettes and styles. From the contemporary mix of Japanese and Scandinavian design in the four-bedroom Bryce showhome to the Darroch’s nod to a retro design and the luxury yet neutral mix of aesthetics of the Lewis showhome.

Cala Street Scene

The trio of showhomes vary in style and design but all give a taste of life for potential buyers at Cornhill Village.

Suzanne McElhiney, Sales and Marketing Director at Cala Homes (West), said: “The brand-new showhomes at Cornhill Village are a fantastic addition to our growing Hamilton development, giving purchasers a glimpse of the contemporary lifestyles on offer.

“Designed to suit a wide range of buyers, from couples, growing families to grown-up families alike and featuring the high specification that Cala Homes is renowned for, these homes are ideal for those looking for an energy efficient new-build with flexible, modern living, all within a short commute to Glasgow city centre.

“We highly anticipate it to be busy on opening weekend and we look forward to welcoming those interested in visiting our three new showhomes. Get in touch to see how we can find your dream home, with a handful of homes available to move in this spring with incentives.”

Cornhill Village, located off Strathaven Road, is only minutes from Hamilton’s town centre and with fantastic commuter links via the M74 and A723, Glasgow is less than 17 miles from this exciting new community.

Prices for four- and five-bedroom homes at Cornhill Village start from £399,995. To book an appointment to view the showhomes and speak to the sales team at Cornhill Village, call 01698 510 553 or visit the development page.