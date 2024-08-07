Tinpot: New book celebrates Celtic's forgotten triumphs

Tinpot is the story of football's lost tournaments: the strange and forgotten competitions that sparked into life before disappearing forever.

The FA Cup and Football League are the oldest competitions of their kind in the world. They are the survivors - the bright ideas that quickly caught on.

Yet, behind these successes lie countless failed experiments. But they still have their stories to tell.

Featuring over 40 forgotten football tournaments, Tinpot visits the curious world where:

Celtic became champions of Britain after beating Liverpool in a showdown in Dubai

The Hoops dismissed top English and Scottish opposition to win the British League Cup, Empire Exhibition Trophy and Coronation Cup

Glasgow Rangers crashed to an Anglo-Scottish Cup defeat against Chesterfield

Airdrie knocked out Manchester City on their way to a Texaco Cup final

Sir Alex Ferguson's St Mirren got the better of George Best's Fulham

Motherwell triumphed over Tottenham Hotspur

St Mirren became the only club from north of the border to win the Anglo-Scottish Cup

Scotland beat England to win the first ever Rous Cup

St Mirren particpated in the unique and short-lived Anglo-Scottish Challenge Cup, which was a contest between the winners of the Scottish Cup and FA Cup. The first leg against Coventry City ended in a 1-1 draw and nearly 40 years later we're still waiting for the second leg to be played...