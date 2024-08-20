Top Glasgow animal hospital earns national plaudits for sustainability efforts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An award-winning Glasgow animal hospital has achieved yet more success after gaining national recognition for its determined drive to cut waste and drive sustainability.

The Roundhouse Veterinary Hospital, in Pollokshaws, which is owned by Linnaeus and is part of the popular Pets’N’Vets group, has received a bronze award from national accreditation scheme Investors in the Environment (iiE).

The hospital’s Green Champion Jennifer Thomson said the whole Roundhouse team has worked hard to gain the iiE award and there are already plans to introduce similar eco-friendly schemes across the whole Pets‘n’Vets group.

Jennifer explained: “We have switched to using low-flow anaesthesia at the hospital, which has clear and proven environmental and financial benefits.

From left, Ashley McCall, Jennifer Thomson and Leanne Graham from Pets'n'Vets green team.

“To reduce waste, we introduced a new recycling project and waste management programme, including new waste bins, signage, and internal communication to update the team on what can and can't be recycled.

"We also created a Green Team which meets on a regular basis to discuss and plan all environmental changes, ideas and progress.

“One very popular introduction has been adding large planters outside the hospital which contain a variety of bee friendly flowers and plants which will bloom at various times of the year.

“It’s been a real highlight for the team, seeing our own idea put into practice and seeing how the flowers and plants have bloomed over the months.

“It has now progressed to looking at having smaller planters in other outdoor areas as it has been so positively received by the whole team.

“We have all worked well together and we look forward to expanding this team and building on the great foundations built.

“Right now, we’re looking closely at the recommendations in the iiE’s report and taking these on board and we hope to expand this green initiative into the other branches within the Pets‘n’Vets group very soon.

“Working towards a silver award is another logical next step and I’m sure that will be something we will be looking towards in the near future.”

The official iiE report recognised the hospital’s good resource awareness, data management processes and improvements to waste management, communication and eco-friendly projects – a template that could now be rolled out across the renowned Pets‘n’Vets practices in the region.

The report read: “A strong Green Team and a good Environmental Management System have been developed, setting robust foundations from which to embed sustainability at the other Pets‘n’Vets sites.

“Understanding of resource management is clear and good, data-informed targets have been set for the upcoming year.

“Waste management processes have been improved, with an increase in recycling and improved waste behaviours noted.

“Projects requirements have actually been exceeded for Bronze level with two projects that promote biodiversity also having been completed.”

Ellie West, environmental sustainability lead at Linnaeus, was quick to add her congratulations to the Roundhouse team.

Ellie said: “The iiE report showed a really strong scheme, with strong data management and leadership which shows great promise for the changes Pets’n’Vets plan for next year.

“I was very happy to see the bee-friendly planting, and engagement with the Antibiotics Amnesty, showing how we can take responsibility for the breadth of our impacts.

“Well done to Jennifer (Thomson) for leading this at Roundhouse and I am really looking forward to seeing how the team progress over the coming year.”

Pets’n’Vets has seven practices in the Glasgow area including Roundhouse Veterinary Hospital, Pets’n’Vets Crookfur, Hairmyres Vets, Queens Park Vets, McDonalds Scotstoun, McDonalds Queen Margaret Drive and Blantyre Vets. For more information, visit: https://www.petsnvets.org.