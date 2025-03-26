Treat your mum to sky-high views and cocktail at the ultimate Mother’s Day brunch

By Jessica Power
Contributor
Published 26th Mar 2025, 13:46 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2025, 14:00 BST

VEGA Glasgow is celebrating the reality of motherhood, serving up a menu of cocktails, karaoke and sky-high views with a side of ‘Mum confessions’.

Available all weekend, from Saturday 29th to Sunday 30th March, VEGA Glasgow will have a two or three course Mother’s Day set menu available including a bottle of prosecco and a gin cocktail.

From pretending toys don’t work to hiding for five minutes peace, mum confessions is the theme for the weekend with VEGA encouraging guests to share the realities of motherhood on a confession wall. There will be karaoke open for anyone who wants to sing it out as well as a photobooth.

The brunch menu has a wide range of options, with starters including Chilli Smashed Cucumber or Spiced Chicken Skewers followed by delicious mains like VEGA’s Katsu Curry or brunch favourite Eggs Mornay or Hot Smoked Salmon. For a sweet treat, VEGA Eton Mess and Dark Chocolate Brownie are just two of the desserts on offer.

The set menu is available to book now at 2 courses for £40pp or 3 courses for £45pp. For more information and bookings, visit the VEGA website at www.vegaglasgow.com

