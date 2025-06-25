Trekking triumph - Local team raises more than £36,000 for cancer charity on West Highland Way

A determined team of five trekkers has conquered the grueling 96-mile West Highland Way, raising an outstanding £36,850 for the Emmie Smillie Foundation, a charity dedicated to supporting cancer patients and care facilities across Glasgow and the Central Belt.

Led by John Horne, Managing Director of JR Scaffold, the group completed the iconic route from Milngavie to Fort William over six days. They were joined by teammates, father and son James Martin Sr and James Martin Jr, Gordon Davidson, and Andrew Simpson, all walking for a cause close to their hearts.

The trek marked a dual milestone, not only a major fundraising achievement but also the 30th anniversary of JR Scaffold, a business deeply rooted in the local community.

“This was about much more than just completing a charity walking challenge,” said John Horne, Managing Director, of JR Scaffold (part of The JR Group).

Front row, James Martin Sr, Gordon Davidson, John Horne. Back row, James Martin Jr and Andrew Simpson.

“It was about honouring a remarkable young woman, supporting families facing cancer, and giving something meaningful back in our anniversary year.

“The walk was tough, but the camaraderie and sense of purpose pushed us through every mile.”

Founded in 2016 in memory of Emmie Smillie, the charity supports cancer-related organisations, hospices, and palliative care homes. John’s connection to the Smillie family dates back decades, making the walk a deeply personal tribute.

“The Smillie family have supported me and JR Scaffold since our early days in Govan,” added John. “Taking on this challenge with the team was a fitting way to celebrate our 30 years in business, by giving back to a cause that continues to touch so many lives.”

Charity founder Andy Smillie praised the group’s efforts. He said: “This team’s commitment has been nothing short of phenomenal. Their drive, their heart, and their endurance have helped raise vital funds and awareness for the work we do in Emmie’s memory.

“Every pound raised will go directly to supporting cancer patients and families when they need it most.”

The team was blessed with good weather, high spirits, and unshakeable motivation throughout the trek, culminating in a powerful finish at the foot of Ben Nevis.

As JR Scaffold reflects on three decades in business, John says this achievement is just the beginning: “Community support and giving back have always been part of our DNA. I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve done together and look forward to doing even more in the years ahead.”

The JR Group, founded in Govan in 1995, employs around 200 staff. It started as a scaffolding business and is now one of Scotland’s largest construction firms, working across Scotland and Northern England for major housebuilders, social landlords, and private clients.