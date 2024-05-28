Trio of homebuilders break ground at new Cornhill Village development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This week sees work start on 781 new private and social homes for rent at Cornhill Village, Hamilton as Cala Homes (West), Barratt Homes West of Scotland and David Wilson Homes officially break ground at the new site located off Strathaven Road.

The development will deliver a new primary link road between Strathaven Road and Meikle Earnock Road, an extensive footpath network including cycle paths with connections to the local core path network, extensive areas of new landscaping with play areas and biodiversity enhancements in addition to the much-needed homes for the local community.

Ahead of construction beginning on the new homes, the developers have completed the new roundabout on Strathaven Road which will be the primary access to the site. Work has also commenced on the new spine road which will connect Strathaven Road to Meikle Earnock Road, due to be completed later this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Homes within Cala’s development will include four- and five-bedroom detached houses whilst Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes will offer prospective homebuyers a variety of three- and four-bedroom homes.

Cala West Cornhill Village Street Scene.

Suzanne McElhiney, Sales & Marketing Director at Cala Homes (West), said: “Cornhill Village is an exciting new community which Cala is proud to play a part in bringing to life.

“Our new development in the sought-after town of Hamilton is set to be an exciting addition to the West of Scotland. Now that construction is underway, we look forward to launching off-plan this summer with showhomes to follow later this year.

“We will be offering a collection of high specification four- and five-bedroom homes with a variety of housetypes, to suit all buyers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Estelle Sykes, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes West Scotland, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing brand new quality homes to Hamilton, and to have commenced construction at Cornhill Village. Through close collaboration with the community, partners, and design teams, we’ve created an attractive and thoughtful development where residents can be proud to call home.

Spades at the ready.

"We know there’s significant demand for new homes in the area, so we look forward to welcoming our first residents with the first completions expected later this year.”

Cornhill Village, off Strathaven Road, is located only minutes from Hamilton’s town centre and with fantastic commuter links via the M74 and A723, Glasgow is less than 17 miles from the new community. The existing woodland throughout the site will be retained and supplemented with additional planting, attractive landscaping, woodland walks and children’s play area for residents and the local community as a whole to enjoy.

For more information, visit the homebuilder’s websites and register for more information: