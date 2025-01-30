Trtl collaborates with Scottish Ballet on 'The Sleep Series'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glasgow-based leading travel accessories brand Trtl Travel has collaborated with Scottish Ballet to demonstrate the connection between sleep and well-being.

In a three-part “The Sleep Series,” workers within the Performance Medicine Team at The Scottish Ballet are interviewed to uncover the ways in which sleep and general routine can have a direct impact on performance.

In this first episode of the series, Martin Lanfear, Head of Performance Medicine at Scottish Ballet, talks about how important a healthy sleep schedule is for the dancers’ recovery and to keep them in peak physical performance.

In the second episode, Strength & Conditioning Coach Bobby Beattie discusses how essential sleep is for both physical and mental recovery. Bobby works closely with the dancers, ensuring they stay in peak physical condition for their demanding performances.

Strength & Conditioning Coach Bobby Beattie at Scottish Ballet

In the third and final episode, Clinical Psychologist Zara Lipsey shares expert tips on managing stress and anxiety, emphasising the importance of sleep and routine for maintaining balance during the dancers’ travel and performances.

Speaking about the collaboration, Rachel Quinn, Partnerships and Product Manager at Trtl said: “We are delighted to have gotten the opportunity to work with Scottish Ballet on this exciting series.

“As we all live such busy lives, sleep can most certainly be neglected. Hearing these insights from the team at Scottish Ballet just goes to show that we all must prioritise our rest and recovery in order to be the best we can be.

“Sleep is often the first thing to be neglected in our daily routines, but working with the experts at Scottish Ballet has hugely reinforced that sleep is the keystone to maintaining peak performance and ensuring that we're able to meet life head on.

“From sleep masks to compression socks, we have a range of products here at Trtl that aid your rest, whether you want to doze off on a long-haul flight or have a good night’s sleep in bed.”

The Sleep Series | Trtl x Scottish Ballet is available to view on Trtl’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@trtltv