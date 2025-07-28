Turning the tide on food waste, one ship at a time

Setting sail for sustainability: Keenan Recycling supports Tall Ships Aberdeen with expert commercial food waste disposal

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At Keenan Recycling, we’re proud to have supported the Tall Ships Aberdeen 2025 event with our dedicated commercial food waste collection services, keeping the festivities clean, green, and environmentally responsible.

Food waste diverted from landfill

With thousands of visitors gathering to enjoy live music, maritime history, and cultural festivities along the quayside, efficient food waste disposal was more important than ever. Our fleet of food waste collection vehicles worked tirelessly over the weekend, helping to divert food waste from landfill, including tea bags, coffee grounds, compostable cups, and food scraps. This waste will now be recycled into nutrient-rich compost, benefiting gardens and green spaces across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crowds at the Tall Ships Aberdeen event

It’s part of what we do every day across the UK — providing regular food waste collections to hospitality, retail, education, local authorities, and more. Whether it’s a bustling shopping mall or a busy high street café, we help our customers keep food waste out of landfill and put it to better use.

Why food waste recycling matters

Food waste is one of the biggest contributors to climate change, with methane emissions from landfill posing serious environmental challenges. At Keenan Recycling, we help businesses:

Reduce their carbon footprint

Meet sustainability and compliance goals

Divert organic waste to greener alternatives

Contribute to a circular economy

Keenan Recycling truck collecting food waste at the Tall Ships Aberdeen event

The waste we collect doesn’t just disappear. It helps create something new. Compost goes back to local land. Energy goes back into the grid. And CO₂ stays out of the atmosphere.

Your weekly food waste partner

We’re not just here for the big moments. We partner with thousands of sites across the UK for weekly food waste collections. Whether you manage one location or multiple, our reliable and sustainable service ensures your food waste is always handled responsibly.

We collect:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cooked and raw food scraps

Bakery and dairy waste

Tea bags, coffee grounds

Approved compostable packaging

And with our investment in low-emission vehicles and industry-leading routing systems, we make sure every mile we drive delivers on both efficiency and carbon savings.

Circular success at Tall Ships

The success of our collaboration with Tall Ships Aberdeen is a reflection of what’s possible when businesses and local authorities commit to making food waste recycling a priority.

With nearly 50,000 tonnes of CO₂ already saved from landfill this year, every collection counts and every partnership helps steer us closer to Net Zero.

“It’s nice to be part of such a huge international event with thousands of people attending Aberdeen,” said Andrew Gerlach, Head of Customer Service at Keenan Recycling. “We feel proud to collect food waste and compostables, knowing that we’re helping turn waste into a resource. It’s a great environmental project too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Keenan, we believe that even large-scale celebrations can leave a light footprint with the right waste strategy. Our work at the Tall Ships Aberdeen event is a great reminder of how small choices like separating food waste can have a big environmental impact.