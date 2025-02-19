Two Clyde Gateway projects shortlisted for prestigious Scottish Property Awards

Two groundbreaking sustainable developments by Clyde Gateway - D2 Grids and Clyde Gateway East - have been shortlisted for Net Zero Development of the Year at the prestigious 2025 Scottish Property Awards.

The D2 Grids project, delivered in partnership with Scottish Water Horizons, is Scotland’s first and only fifth generation district heating and cooling network. The scheme is already serving Clyde Gateway’s own 40,000sq.ft Red Tree Magenta managed office development, with plans for future expansion already well underway. This pioneering initiative represents a major leap toward a more sustainable, energy-efficient future, reducing carbon emissions while offering a cost-effective and resilient energy solution for local businesses and communities.

Meanwhile, the final phase of development completing Clyde Gateway East, located in Glasgow’s East End, is setting new benchmarks for net-zero High Value Manufacturing industrial development. Designed by 3D Reid and built by Heron Bros, the project is a prime example of sustainable regeneration. By integrating low-carbon energy solutions, prioritising active travel, and through enhanced ESG credentials, Clyde Gateway East is at the forefront of Scotland’s transition to Green Regeneration & Innovation

Clyde Gateway East

Martin McKay, Chief Executive at Clyde Gateway, said: "Being shortlisted is a testament to the dedication of our partners and the long-term vision we are building for Clyde Gateway. Sustainability and innovation are at the heart of everything we do, and these short listings reflect our commitment to delivering cutting-edge, net-zero developments that drive real change. The D2 Grids project is a game-changer in Scotland’s energy landscape, while Clyde Gateway East demonstrates how regeneration and decarbonisation can go hand in hand to create thriving, future-proofed communities that support people, place and jobs."

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on Thursday February 20, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Glasgow.