UK's biggest dinosaur event makes debut this summer

Britain’s outdoor spaces will become Jurassic Parks, as dinosaurs roam free once more for The Lost Kingdom tour.

This unmissable family experience is the biggest Jurassic event to hit Britain and will make its UK debut, touring Glasgow, London, Southampton and Manchester fromJune 28 to November 2.

Each of the cities will play host to prehistoric playgrounds, featuring more than 50 animatronic beasts from the Jurassic, Triassic, and Cretaceous periods.

These include a fearsome, 18m tall T-Rex that roars and lashes its tail while hunting for prey; an Iguanodon’s furious battle against a Deinonychus; Pterosaurs that screech as they soar through the trees; a 15m tall Brachiosaurus, guarding her eggs and a 16m long Diplodocus, who cries out to passers-by.

Breathing, blinking, roaring dinosaurs bringing the Jurassic era to life

​Mini Palaeontologists can also enjoy a dinosaur ride, a fossil pit to dig for giant bones, endless photo opportunities with the giant beasts, as well as an entertainment marquee, brimming with Jurassic VR experience pods, face painting, and dino balloons.

There will also be an education marquee to test knowledge on some of the less familiar beasts they'll encounter on the adventure, from the Protoceratops, Plesiosaurus, Tsintaosaurus, Yunnanosaurus, and Lufengosaurus to the gentle but giant Sauropoda. All of the blinking, breathing and roaring creatures have information panels, to make them both educational and entertaining.

For those who want to relax after braving the perilous quest through grasslands and woodlands, a refreshment area will offer street food, including churros, burgers, hotdogs, drinks, crepes, waffles and noodles.

The tour begins at Glasgow’s Cuningar Loop woodland park (28 June - 13 July) before heading to Grange Garden, Beddington Park in London during the Summer Holidays (25 July - 10 August) moving to Royal Victoria Country Park in Southampton for the end of the Summer Holidays (23 August - 7 September) before closing the big tour during half-term (18 October - 8 November) in Greater Manchester's stunning Tatton Park. ​​