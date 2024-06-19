Upcoming events at Condorrat Parish Church

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Locum Minister- Gordon McInally.

Sunday Service will be at 11am as usual with tea and biscuits afterwards in the hall. If you are unable to attend in person, the service is shown live online. On Sunday, June 23, at 2pn, a Toddlers Praise service will take place in the Church Hall.

This very informal service of about half an hour is for children under the age of five but their siblings, parents and grandparents are very welcome too.

On Wednesday June 19 at 7.30pm, the Shine Youth Theatre group will be coming to the Church.