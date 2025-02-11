Van Morrison announces show at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

By joanna burns
Contributor
Published 11th Feb 2025, 10:18 BST
Updated 11th Feb 2025, 10:28 BST
Van Morrison, the legendary singer-songwriter has announced a rare run of UK live performances this March. He has extended his run of four shows to include performances at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on March 30 and Edinburgh Usher Hall on March 31.

Tickets go on sale: 9am - Friday February 14

March tour dates:

March 18 – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

VAN MORRISONplaceholder image
VAN MORRISON

March 19 – Birmingham Symphony Hall

March 23 – Oxford New Theatre

March 24 – Stroud Subscription Rooms

March 30 – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

March 31 – Edinburgh Usher Hall

Ticket prices:

Scotland/Edinburgh are £80/£65 & £50

Nottingham, Birmingham and Oxford - £80, £65 & £50

Stroud - £150 / £125

Available from Ticketline.co.uk or Venue Box Office

Start time for the shows will be 8pm except for Nottingham which will be 7.30pm

