Vape ban: Can I be fined for having a disposable vape?

The sale of disposable vapes has now officially been banned in the UK. While retailers have been told to recycle any leftover stock, disposable vape users have been told to find alternatives. However, what do the new rules actually mean for vape users and can they now be fined for having a disposable vape, even when purchased before the ban?

To help Brits navigate the new rules, vape expert Markus Lindblad, from Haypp, answers the most googled questions surrounding the ban.

Can I be fined for having a disposable vape after the ban?

No, it isn’t illegal to use a disposable vape and you can’t get fined for having a disposable vape in your possession. You risk being prosecuted or fined only if you have a large amount of disposable vapes that might indicate you intend to supply or sell. If this is the case, and you get caught, then the police do have a right to take further action and you could be prosecuted. First-time offenders will face a fixed penalty notice of £200, while repeat offenders may receive an unlimited fine or imprisonment for up to two years.

Are flavoured vapes illegal?

Flavoured vapes have not been banned as part of the disposable vapes ban. There are no definite plans to ban flavours in the UK, but this could change when the Tobacco and Vapes Bill becomes law.

What vapes will be legal now?

It is only disposable vapes that are banned. Adult vapers can still access a wide range of refillable and reusable vapes.

Can I throw my vapes in the household bin?

If you still have some disposable vapes, they should be recycled. This is true of single-use vapes and rechargeable vapes. It is always good to check how to dispose of vapes in your local area to find the correct methods and recycling options near you.

What are my alternatives?

Whether it’s nicotine pouches or gum, there are plenty of alternatives to vapes available on the market. It's really important people do their research and find what alternative is best for them. Nicotine pouches can be a good step towards quitting smoking, as they are discrete, smoke-free, and don’t impact those around you.

Why has the government banned disposable vapes?

The UK government has cited two key reasons for the ban. Firstly, the environmental impact of disposable vapes. Too often, disposable vapes are not recycled properly, leading to estimates of 1.3 million single-use vapes being binned every week. Secondly, the government believes that disposable vapes are cheaper and more attractive to young people and that banning them will prevent young people from accessing them.

