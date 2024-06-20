Veterinary eye clinic celebrates one-year anniversary in Glasgow
and live on Freeview channel 276
Linnaeus-owned Veterinary Vision in Newton Mearns has grown to include four vets, dedicated support staff and business relationship managers, while in its first year, it has already treated well over 1,000 patients.
Hospital director Lisa Holme said: “The last year has flown by and I can’t believe it’s been just 12 months since we opened the doors and welcomed the first patients to our state-of-the-art facility in Glasgow, our first site in Scotland.
“We’ve also welcomed new team members and are a really close-knit group, offering encouragement to each other while providing the utmost care to our patients and support to clients.
“Registered veterinary nurse positions are currently available, so if anyone is interested in knowing more then please get in touch.”
The Newton Mearns Veterinary Vision clinic accepts referrals for all types of medical and surgical ocular disease including cataract surgery with artificial lens implantation, lens luxation surgery, corneal surgery and laser surgery. Expert treatment is being provided by ophthalmologists Kate Sands, Jamie Bell, Francisco Vieira and Rebecca Jeffery.
Meanwhile, patient and client support is provided by lead registered veterinary nurse Melanie Gray, registered veterinary nurse Gillian Greer, receptionist Gladys Campbell-Keogh, and patient care assistant Holly Gilmour.
Also integral to the success of Veterinary Vision’s Newton Mearns team is its two business relationship managers Amanda McCool and Leanne Auckland.
Lisa added: “Our Newton Mearns facility is firmly becoming established as a hub in Scotland to help animals with eye conditions. We’ve come quite a way and we look forward to helping many more patients.”
Veterinary Vision has a team of 15 ophthalmologists offering a dedicated referral service for cases from across the UK. It has state-of-the-art clinics in Lancashire, Penrith, Sunderland and Glasgow. For more information visit: https://www.veterinaryvision.co.uk/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.