Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A dedicated veterinary ophthalmology service in Glasgow is marking its one-year anniversary of helping patients see again.

Linnaeus-owned Veterinary Vision in Newton Mearns has grown to include four vets, dedicated support staff and business relationship managers, while in its first year, it has already treated well over 1,000 patients.

Hospital director Lisa Holme said: “The last year has flown by and I can’t believe it’s been just 12 months since we opened the doors and welcomed the first patients to our state-of-the-art facility in Glasgow, our first site in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’ve also welcomed new team members and are a really close-knit group, offering encouragement to each other while providing the utmost care to our patients and support to clients.

Veterinary eye clinic celebrates one year anniversary in Glasgow.

“Registered veterinary nurse positions are currently available, so if anyone is interested in knowing more then please get in touch.”

The Newton Mearns Veterinary Vision clinic accepts referrals for all types of medical and surgical ocular disease including cataract surgery with artificial lens implantation, lens luxation surgery, corneal surgery and laser surgery. Expert treatment is being provided by ophthalmologists Kate Sands, Jamie Bell, Francisco Vieira and Rebecca Jeffery.

Meanwhile, patient and client support is provided by lead registered veterinary nurse Melanie Gray, registered veterinary nurse Gillian Greer, receptionist Gladys Campbell-Keogh, and patient care assistant Holly Gilmour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also integral to the success of Veterinary Vision’s Newton Mearns team is its two business relationship managers Amanda McCool and Leanne Auckland.

Lisa added: “Our Newton Mearns facility is firmly becoming established as a hub in Scotland to help animals with eye conditions. We’ve come quite a way and we look forward to helping many more patients.”