Virgin Money strengthens commitment to Scottish farming with leadership promotion

Virgin Money has reaffirmed its dedication to Scottish agriculture by promoting Adam Galbraith, Central Scotland Agri-Business Manager, to Agricultural Director for the same area. His elevation is part of a broader strategy to enhance the bank’s longstanding support for the UK’s farming sector.

Virgin Money has built a national team of Agricultural Business Managers serving clients in Scotland with a unique wealth of knowledge of the industry and its financial needs.

The bank’s promotion of its senior business managers will strengthen its longstanding support for the UK’s agricultural sector.

Adam Galbraith will now have the opportunity to give his clients in Central Scotland the assurance of personal, director-level attention at a time of unprecedented challenges for the industry.

Stephen Buchan, Virgin Money’s Head of Agriculture for Scotland, emphasised the significance of this promotion: “Adam has been an outstanding asset to our clients for more than a decade, and his promotion reflects the trust both Virgin Money and farming customers have in his expertise.

As Agricultural Director, he will continue to provide dedicated, personal support while also shaping and expanding our services to meet the ever-changing needs of our clients.”

Based in East Kilbride, Adam Galbraith grew up near Loch Lomond and developed a passion for farming from an early age.

After earning an Honours degree in Economics and Business Enterprise from Strathclyde University, he joined the bank in 2008.

Since 2014, he has managed a growing portfolio of agri-business clients across Scotland and in his new role he will continue to support existing customers along with expanding business within the sector.

Reflecting on his promotion, Adam said: “Having grown up in the countryside, I’ve always had a deep appreciation for the farming industry. My university studies focused on rural enterprise and the challenges it faces, so it has been incredibly rewarding to support Scotland’s agricultural businesses over the past 10 years with Virgin Money. I’m grateful for this opportunity to continue that support at such a pivotal time for the industry.”

Virgin Money currently provides c.£1.5bn in funding and financial services to agricultural clients, helping them navigate an evolving landscape.

The bank’s latest promotions reinforce its commitment to expert-led guidance and long-term partnerships as it transitions into its next phase as part of the Nationwide Building Society.