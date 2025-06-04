Voco Grand central manager named one of the rising stars in prestigious awards

voco Grand Central Hotel in Glasgow is proud to announce that its Assistant Conference and Events Manager, David Morgan, has been named as one of hospitality’s youngest rising stars at this year’s Acorn Awards.

The prestigious awards ceremony, which is run by leading hospitality multimedia brand The Caterer, celebrates 30 of the UK hospitality industry’s brightest talents under the age of 30, recognising innovation, dedication and impact across the sector.

Aged just 24, David has already made an indelible mark on the Glasgow hotel’s team since joining in 2021 A firm favourite among colleagues and guests alike, David is known for his work ethic, warm leadership style, and meticulous attention to detail in delivering seamless events and unforgettable experiences.

Reflecting on his win, David said: “This is an unexpected honour and a real career highlight that I am delighted to be able to celebrate. I feel incredibly lucky to be recognised alongside such talented individuals within the hospitality industry.

“It’s also especially meaningful to be following in the footsteps of Katie Moran, our Operations Director here at voco Grand Central - and to honour my Nana, who worked in F&B in this very building over 45 years ago, just like me! I hope she would be proud.”

David’s journey is not only a nod to his family legacy within the same iconic Glasgow hotel, but also a reflection of his own determination – balancing his leadership role while undertaking a degree through Glasgow Caledonian University’s hospitality management programme.

Marcello Ventisei, General Manager at voco Grand Central, commented: “David exemplifies everything we stand for at voco – professionalism, passion and potential. We’re all incredibly proud of him. From day one, he’s brought energy and excellence to our team, and we’re thrilled to see that recognised nationally.”

Katie Moran, Operations Director and fellow Acorn Award alumna, added: “Having won an Acorn myself, I know how much this means - and David’s very deserving of this accolade. He’s a rising star in every sense and brings such heart and drive to our hotel. The future is bright for him, and this is only the beginning.”

The Acorn Awards – known as The Caterer’s “30 under 30,” - have been running since 1986 and are a benchmark of success for young talent across the industry. Winners are selected not just for professional achievement but for their potential to shape the future of hospitality in the UK. Previous winners include Gordon Ramsay and Jason Atherton.

