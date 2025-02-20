Want to become a soothe operator and a spa leader? Glasgow Clyde College launch UK’s first Degree-level Spa Qualification

Advanced Leadership in the Spa and Beauty Industry, is the first time the industry has been offered a degree-level certificate of this kind. The course has been developed with the nation’s leading beauty spots to fast-track students into industry leaders within the pampering profession.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow Clyde College (GCC) has launched the first degree-level Spa and Beauty qualification in the UK with the announcement of a new course, ‘Advanced Leadership in the Spa and Beauty Industry’.

The cutting-edge course, currently accepting applications for an August 2025 start, is officially credit rated at SCQF Level 9 and is being described as an ‘MBA for the Spa and Beauty Industry’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a similar style to an MBA, the internationally recognised course provides beauty and spa therapists with the essential skills to excel in leadership and management roles, directly addressing the industry's need for skilled managers and business owners.

Glasgow Clyde College launch UK’s first Degree-level Spa Qualification

The course has been specifically designed for experienced beauty and spa therapists who are ready to take the next step in their careers, whether that is to lead a team, manage a salon or spa or launch their own business.

The qualification has been developed by GCC in collaboration with industry leaders across the spa and beauty industry including Gleneagles, Trump Turnberry, Auchrannie Spa and Cameron House.

This programme aims to go far beyond surface-level training and offers a deep dive into crucial areas including; Client Psychology and Communication, Advanced Therapies and Training, and Business Management and Leadership. Students will also learn about product innovation and develop a signature product range and pitch their ideas to industry experts, including those from Professional Beauty Systems (PBS).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie Wales, Head of Sector for The Faculty of Health, Wellbeing and Management at GCC said: "We have teamed up with industry leaders to craft a next-level programme that takes seasoned pros and levels them up to be the game-changers of tomorrow.

Glasgow Clyde College launch UK’s first Degree-level Spa Qualification

“We’re not just teaching skills—we’re building future bosses to lead teams and manage the biggest players within the Spa and Beauty Industry or go on to build their own businesses. “This isn’t your average course, it’s a power-packed experience built to create bold thinkers, savvy managers, and unstoppable entrepreneurs.

“Every graduate will have the tools at their disposable to be key influencers in driving a smarter, stronger, and more future-proof industry."

GCC recently launched the course during an event at its Langside Campus, which saw talks from key guest speakers including Lesley Blair, MBE, CEO and Chairperson at the British Association of Beauty Therapy & Cosmetology and the Confederation of International Beauty Therapy & Cosmetology. Lesley was a keynote speaker discussing the importance of leadership within the Spa & Beauty Industry. She also led a breakout discussion on Professionalism and Ethics in the Modern Spa or Beauty Salon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other breakout room was presented by Laura Wilson, Brand and Training Manager at Professional Beauty Systems, around why signature brands are a vital USP.

To learn more about ‘Advanced Leadership in the Spa and Beauty Industry’, please go to: Advanced Leadership in the Spa and Beauty Industry (SCQF Level 9).