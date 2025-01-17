Weaving a dark novel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Award-winning author, Professor Paul Crawford tells us how his weaver family history in Aucterarder haunts the publication of his latest novel, The Wonders of Doctor Bent.

In The Wonders of Doctor Bent, the worlds of Jason Hemp, an English lecturer, and Dr Bent, the unlikely Medical Director of high-security psychiatric hospital Foston Hall, come together in a dark tale of murder, revenge and abandonment. Attempting to track down his twin brother’s killer, he finds his life unravelling in unexpected and frightening ways, whilst visionary Dr Bent attempts to reform Foston Hall into a more humane place through what staff call ‘his wonders’, all while facing his own mental health challenges. He is, as many of us are, a wounded healer.

Sadly, my writing life has grown out of complex, intergenerational trauma, not least through adverse experiences in childhood. I have written about this and recently spoken on BBC radio about the terrible impact. Such experiences bring loss of trust so profound, so immense, that I have been seriously depressed. Like the character Dr Bent, I too have battled against taking my own life.

However, I am proud of my family’s long history, stretching back to generation after generation of home weavers in Aucterarder before they had to seek other kinds of labour in Glasgow and elsewhere. I lost the thread of my family around 1640 but I treasure the fact that I can visit them where they lie in the churchyard there. I also like to imagine the weaving going further back to even earlier times. To do this, I have to try to ignore the devastating trauma of what happened to me in my childhood. It is not their crime. It is not their shame that burns. This crime inspired me to do a different kind of weaving, writing The Wonders of Doctor Bent.

Professor Paul Crawford at The Institute of Mental Health

Fortunately, books and writing have been my self-prescribed medication, sustaining me in my writing and in my work leading research at The Institute of Mental Health.

One of the joys of writing fiction alongside academic non-fiction is hearing back from readers. One such reader is Dr David Crepaz-Keay at Mental Health Foundation who writes:

"A beautifully written and engaging psychological thriller that will keep you thinking long after the final page. Paul Crawford’s The Wonders of Doctor Bent is a gripping exploration of mental health, morality, and the human psyche. With impeccable prose and a thought-provoking plot, this dark literary thriller not only captivates fans of the genre but also offers profound value to those with lived experience of or an interest in mental health, shedding light on the complexities of compassion and accountability." -

While Gene Beresin MD, Professor of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School, comments:

"A brilliantly written thriller which draws us into the dire consequences of adverse childhood experiences. It poignantly reveals the potential for recovery."

And literary critic, Professor James Moran, enthuses:

“I loved the book! The Wonders of Doctor Bent is an engaging and entertaining novel. [It] begins like a whodunnit, but soon starts exploring more profound themes about family, companionship, revenge, incarceration, and mental health.”

Finally, Dave Chawner, author of Weight Expectations, Stand-Up Comedian and Mental Health Campaigner gave the kind of one-liner that you dream about as a writer!

"Brooding, brilliant and beautiful."

To my readers in Glasgow, thank you! To those traumatised in childhood, and those struggling with mental challenges there, I wish all good things to come your way.

The Wonders of Doctor Bent is available at Amazon, WHSmith, Foyles, Waterstones, Foyles, Cranthorpe Millner, and all good bookshops.