Weekly news from Bellshill Central Church
and live on Freeview channel 276
We gather at 11am for our morning service led by Revd MargaretESRose, BD.
This is our Young Church service including prizes. The service will be shorter in length as we have our Annual BBQ afterwards.
Activities for young folks are available during the Service for any young folks that come along with you.
The service will be lived streamed via http://www.facebook.com/bellshillchurch. Please look for the link shared between 10.45am and 11am. The livestream is also available on our YouTube channel http://www.youtube.com/bellshillchurch
The Summer edition of the Church magazine is still available to download online https://bellshillcentral.church/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/chronicle-summer-2024-web.pdf
On Monday, June 24 at 2pm our church family once again visit Hattonlea Care Home to bring some music and cheer. As a Playlist for Life Help we fully understand the importance of music to unlock memories. If you'd like to come along we meet in the car park at 1.45pm.
On Sunday, June 30, we will ordain four new elders for Bellshill Central Parish Church during the morning service .
The stated annual meeting of the congregation will take place after worship on Sunday, June 30. Copies of accounts are available from Zandra or June.
HOPE FOR AUTISM NORTH LANARKSHIRE
We continue to be the meeting place for Hope for Autism in Bellshill and Mossend. Two groups continues on Mondays at 10:00 - 13:00 and on Wednesdays at 19:00 - 22:00 from June 17 to July 24.
FORTHCOMING EVENTS AND AN INVITATION IS EXTENDED TO ALL
Sunday, June 23, Young Church Prize-giving and after church bbq
Monday, June 24, Mossend Primary end of term service
Sunday, September 1, car treasure hunt
Wednesday, September 4, quiz night with the Ainsley's
Sunday, September 29, Kirking of the Council at Bellshill Central Parish Church
150TH ANNIVERSARY DATES FOR YOUR DIARY
Kirking of the Council takes place at Bellshill Central Parish Church in our 150th year on Sunday, September 29. Please do come along as a community to the 11am service that day.
We have been very lucky to book the recently installed Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, the “Right” Rev Dr Shaw J Paterson. He will take part in worship on Sunday, October 20. Shaw is known to many here at Bellshill Central Parish Church, and is a “local” lad from Holytown. Please mark that special date in your diaries.
Please direct any Pastoral or other enquiries to our Session Clerk, Mr Stanley Cook via 01698 747144 or by emailing [email protected] or you can also send a message to the church Facebook page, and it will be forwarded on.
We collect for Orbiston Neighbourhood Centre each time we meet, for non-perishable items to be used in their community fridge project. Please drop items off in the main vestibule.
THIS WEEK AT BELLSHILL CENTRAL:
Wednesday, June 19
10am to 1pm Hope for Autism
Saturday, June 22
9.30am Yoga By Gillian (look up the page on Facebook)
Sunday, June 23
11am Morning Worship, with Revd Margaret ES Rose, its an all age service followed by our annual BBQ. Activities available for children and young adults Choir end of term lunch
Monday, June 24
10am Hope for Autism
Mossend Primary end of term assembly
2pm Visit to Hattonlea Care Home
Please note, no prayer meeting
Tuesday, June 25
7.30pm Walking Group
If it raining, we will have a film night in the hall.
JOINT SUMMER SERVICES - Transport will be arranged for those who need it.
July 7 - Bellshill Central, 14th Bothwell, 21st Bellshill West, and on the 28th Bellshill Central.
August 4 - Bothwell, and 11th Bellshill West.
Our Rainbows, Guides and Brownies are now finished until September. If you would like to join our Rainbows, Brownies, or Guides when they resume, please register online via https://www.girlguiding.org.uk/information-for-parents/register-a-child/
Bellshill Central Parish Church is here for you. We are your church of Scotland presence in the town centre, Orbiston and Mossend, and surrounding area.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.