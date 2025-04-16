Well Pharmacy opening hours over Easter Weekend in Glasgow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scots are being urged to check their pharmacy opening hours ahead of the bank holiday Easter Weekend.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many pharmacies opt to bring their shutters down for the entirety of the four days, which can leave patients wondering where they can get their prescriptions.

Well Pharmacy will keep its 10 stores in Glasgow open on Good Friday ensuring any patient who requires a prescription will have a chance to get it filled before Easter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While GP surgeries close for Good Friday (April 18) until Tuesday (April 22), anyone with an ailment should head to their local Well Pharmacy, which can also treat patients using the Pharmacy First service.

Well Pharmacy will keep its 10 stores in Glasgow open on Good Friday

Pharmacy First allows pharmacists to offer treatment and prescription medicines for a range of minor illnesses including allergies, earache, eczema, impetigo, period pain and thrush.

Well Pharmacy stores will be open on Good Friday and Saturday too however they will then be closed on Easter Monday and the following Tuesday (April 22) too.

Well’s 10 stores across Scotland’s biggest city have the following opening and closing times this weekend:

Well Pharmacy Shettleston Road

Good Friday - open (9 to 6pm)

Saturday - open (9 to 1pm)

Easter Sunday - closed

Easter Monday - closed

Tuesday - closed

Well Pharmacy Croftfoot Road

Good Friday - open (9 to 6pm)

Saturday - open (9 to 1pm)

Easter Sunday - closed

Easter Monday - closed

Tuesday - closed

Well Pharmacy Baillieston Road

Good Friday - open (9 to 6pm)

Saturday - open (9 to 1pm)

Easter Sunday - closed

Easter Monday - closed

Tuesday - closed

Well Pharmacy Cowglen Road, Pollok

Good Friday - open (8 to 6pm)

Saturday - closed

Easter Sunday - closed

Easter Monday - closed

Tuesday - closed

Well Pharmacy Eaglesham Road, Clarkston

Good Friday - open (9 to 6pm)

Saturday - open (9 to 4pm)

Easter Sunday - closed

Easter Monday - closed

Tuesday - closed

Well Pharmacy Kilbowie Road

Good Friday - open (9 to 6pm)

Saturday - open (9 to 1pm)

Easter Sunday - closed

Easter Monday - closed

Tuesday - closed

Well Pharmacy Nitshill Road

Good Friday - open (9 to 5:30pm)

Saturday - open (9 to 1pm)

Easter Sunday - closed

Easter Monday - closed

Tuesday - closed

Well Pharmacy Cowgate, Kirkintilloch

Good Friday - open (9 to 5:30pm)

Saturday - open (9 to 5pm)

Easter Sunday - closed

Easter Monday - closed

Tuesday - closed

Well Pharmacy Livingstone Boulevard, Blantyre

Good Friday - open (08:30 to 6:30pm)

Saturday - open (9 to 1pm)

Easter Sunday - closed

Easter Monday - closed

Tuesday - closed

Well Pharmacy Alderman Road, Glasgow

Good Friday - open (9 to 9pm)

Saturday - open (9 to 9pm)

Easter Sunday - closed

Easter Monday - closed

Tuesday - closed