Well Pharmacy opening hours over Easter Weekend in Glasgow
Many pharmacies opt to bring their shutters down for the entirety of the four days, which can leave patients wondering where they can get their prescriptions.
Well Pharmacy will keep its 10 stores in Glasgow open on Good Friday ensuring any patient who requires a prescription will have a chance to get it filled before Easter.
While GP surgeries close for Good Friday (April 18) until Tuesday (April 22), anyone with an ailment should head to their local Well Pharmacy, which can also treat patients using the Pharmacy First service.
Pharmacy First allows pharmacists to offer treatment and prescription medicines for a range of minor illnesses including allergies, earache, eczema, impetigo, period pain and thrush.
Well Pharmacy stores will be open on Good Friday and Saturday too however they will then be closed on Easter Monday and the following Tuesday (April 22) too.
Well’s 10 stores across Scotland’s biggest city have the following opening and closing times this weekend:
Well Pharmacy Shettleston Road
Good Friday - open (9 to 6pm)
Saturday - open (9 to 1pm)
Easter Sunday - closed
Easter Monday - closed
Tuesday - closed
Well Pharmacy Croftfoot Road
Good Friday - open (9 to 6pm)
Saturday - open (9 to 1pm)
Easter Sunday - closed
Easter Monday - closed
Tuesday - closed
Well Pharmacy Baillieston Road
Good Friday - open (9 to 6pm)
Saturday - open (9 to 1pm)
Easter Sunday - closed
Easter Monday - closed
Tuesday - closed
Well Pharmacy Cowglen Road, Pollok
Good Friday - open (8 to 6pm)
Saturday - closed
Easter Sunday - closed
Easter Monday - closed
Tuesday - closed
Well Pharmacy Eaglesham Road, Clarkston
Good Friday - open (9 to 6pm)
Saturday - open (9 to 4pm)
Easter Sunday - closed
Easter Monday - closed
Tuesday - closed
Well Pharmacy Kilbowie Road
Good Friday - open (9 to 6pm)
Saturday - open (9 to 1pm)
Easter Sunday - closed
Easter Monday - closed
Tuesday - closed
Well Pharmacy Nitshill Road
Good Friday - open (9 to 5:30pm)
Saturday - open (9 to 1pm)
Easter Sunday - closed
Easter Monday - closed
Tuesday - closed
Well Pharmacy Cowgate, Kirkintilloch
Good Friday - open (9 to 5:30pm)
Saturday - open (9 to 5pm)
Easter Sunday - closed
Easter Monday - closed
Tuesday - closed
Well Pharmacy Livingstone Boulevard, Blantyre
Good Friday - open (08:30 to 6:30pm)
Saturday - open (9 to 1pm)
Easter Sunday - closed
Easter Monday - closed
Tuesday - closed
Well Pharmacy Alderman Road, Glasgow
Good Friday - open (9 to 9pm)
Saturday - open (9 to 9pm)
Easter Sunday - closed
Easter Monday - closed
Tuesday - closed