What’s happening in Glasgow during Black History Month this October?

Let's take a review of some of the hot events taking place in Glasgow this Black History Month

Since 2019, the number of Black History Month (October) events has doubled on events marketplace Eventbrite, which hosts everything from film screenings and walking tours to gospel concerts and craft classes to help people celebrate.

Glasgow comes sixth in the top 10 cities for hosting the most Black History Month events in the UK from 2019 to 2024, ahead of Edinburgh which was seventh.

Many Black History Month events focus on education and empowerment with a focus on history, culture and achievement, and there is also a strong emphasis on celebrating black culture through food, art, music, art and literature.

Glasgow’s Black History Walking Tour takes people on a journey through Glasgow’s mercantile past to examine the city’s connections with slavery, tobacco and the abolition movement.

Those looking for a fun night out could head to Glasgow’s Gee Club on Sunday October 6 for the COBO: Comedy Shutdown Black History Month Special. Prepare for some rip-roaring, back-slapping belly laughs from the comedic talents of Kat B, Nabil Abdulrashid, Kyrah Gray and Leroy Brito.

Glasgow’s Stirling Smith Art Gallery and Museum is hosting a special tour and talk with exhibitions and events officer, Dr Heather Carroll, exploring Thomas Stuart Smith’s portraits of black sitters. This tour will look at the stories behind the paintings of three unknown black men and explore how they represent complex portraits of race in Victorian Britain. Book in advance for October fourth or fifth.

Look out for the Black History Month Movie Night at GCU Students' Association on October third. It’s screening Hidden Figures, the story of the brilliant African-American women working at NASA who served as the brains behind the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit.

“Since 2019, more than 250,000 people have attended more than 4,000 Black History Month events in the UK on Eventbrite. However you choose to take part in Black History Month – whether it’s literature, crafting, music, film or wellbeing – there’s bound to be an event at which you can celebrate the rich Black culture in Glasgow,” says Eventbrite’s Sebastian Boppert.