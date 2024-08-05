Wheatley and Safedem step up with cash boost to help struggling Wyndford diner

Wheatley Homes Glasgow and a leading demolition contractor have stepped up to help a struggling café in Maryhill.

The Wyndford Diner in the community hub was left devastated after vandals set fire to a separate part of the building which damaged the electrics.

The cafe was forced to close for several weeks and lost five freezers worth of stock due to the lack of electricity.

Scotland’s largest social landlord and Safedem – the contractor preparing four outdated and unpopular tower blocks for demolition at Wyndford as part of Wheatley’s £100 million regeneration plans – stepped up with a donation of £600 to help with food supplies.

Café manager Nikki Campbell hopes to be back open full-time in the next few days.

Nikki said: “We have a great relationship with the community and our partners, including Wheatley Homes Glasgow.

“The donation has been a real lifeline to the café and the community. It means we can continue to provide hot meals at an affordable price for vulnerable people.”

Wheatley Home Glasgow Locality Housing Director Linzi Heggie said: “We know how important the diner is as a place for people in the community to get together and we were happy to do our bit to help.”

Tracey Sinclair, Safedem’s community liaison manager, added: “Nikki makes a fine cup of tea and we were delighted to help get the café back on its feet.”