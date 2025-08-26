Wheatley Care services receive high praise from Care Inspectorate

The Care Inspectorate has commended three care services for the high-quality support provided by their staff.

Wheatley Care services at South Lanarkshire Personalised and Self-Directed Support Service, Fullarton Care Home, and the Fordneuk Accommodation Support Service all received ‘very good’ ratings in areas such as wellbeing, leadership, staff quality and support planning.

The Care Inspectorate is the scrutiny body which supports improvement and ensures high standards are met in the Scottish care sector.

A report into the three services commended the person-centred approach of staff.

Wheatley Care

The Care Inspector report stated: “There was clear emphasis on promoting choice and a collaborative approach to the way staff engaged with the people they supported.”

People using the services also gave positive feedback.

One person who receives support from Wheatley Care in South Lanarkshire, said: “I couldn't live without the help of Wheatley, they're all fantastic. I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for them.”

A family member whose brother lives at Fullarton added: “I think the wee place is great, he gets lots of support and it's great peace of mind for us.”

The recognition reflects Wheatley Care’s commitment to providing personalised, compassionate support that makes a real difference in people’s lives.

Louise Dunlop, Managing Director of Wheatley Care, praised staff for their dedication.

She said: “These results are a testament to the professionalism of our staff teams, as well as the strong relationships they’ve built with the people who use our services.”

Wheatley Care is part of Wheatley Group, Scotland’s leading housing, care and property-management group.