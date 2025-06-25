Wild Swimmers: Jules & Greg at the Bookface Sip & Swaps in Glasgow

A dook, a book and two events in Glasgow and tickets go on sale on Monday June 30 via Eventbrite at 7pm.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They’ve done the telly. They’ve braved freezing waters. They’ve been entertaining us for decades. Now, Jules and Greg – aka Julie Wilson Nimmo and Greg Hemphill – are heading indoors (and into clothes that dry properly) for two special Bookface events in celebration of their new book: Jules & Greg’s Wild Swim.

Based on their hit BBC series, the book is full of personal stories, swim spots, practical tips, and honest chat about the life-changing joys of cold-water swimming.

There are two chances to catch them on Sunday, October 19:

Greg & Jules

Morning Event – Glaschu, 10am–12pm

• Coffee, croissants and fizz

• A relaxed Q&A with Jules & Greg

• Signed copies available to buy

Jules & Greg's Wild Swim

• Energising, bookish chat before your Sunday kicks off

Afternoon Event – Saints of Ingram, 3–6pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A live Q&A with Jules & Greg (dry, but still wild)

• A 300-book swap – bring up to 4 books to trade

• A couple of drinks included in your ticket

• Chatty, relaxed vibes – come solo or with pals

What started as a lockdown hobby became a way of life. The show revealed a side of Jules and Greg we’d never seen – themselves. No characters, no scripts, just a fabulous couple embracing the cold, the calm and the chaos of open water.

Now they’re swapping lochs for literary events, and you’re invited.

Tickets go on sale Monday, June 30 at 7pm. Mark it, set a reminder, or stick it to your fridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded by broadcaster and book-lover Heather Suttie, Bookface is a 5,000-strong online community that’s hosted over 50 sold-out events across Scotland. Expect great guests, great books, and no nonsense.