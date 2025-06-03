Will Rudd Glasgow strengthens team with key promotions

Leading civil, structural and conservation engineering consultancy, Will Rudd Glasgow, has made a raft of key promotions to its engineering and technical teams as part of its ongoing commitment to growth and leadership development.

With over four decades of experience in civil, structural and conservation engineering, Will Rudd has built a reputation for delivering innovative, sustainable solutions across a diverse range of sectors. From safeguarding historic structures to pioneering modern infrastructure, the firm takes pride in combining technical excellence with a hands-on, collaborative approach.

Commenting on the good news,MJ O’Shaughnessy, Managing Director at Will Rudd, Glasgow, said: “Our success is built on the strength, skill and dedication of our people. Following a year of significant growth and momentum, we remain committed to investing in our team - recognising expertise, nurturing leadership and ensuring we continue to deliver forward-thinking engineering solutions that make a tangible difference.

"We take pride in cultivating talent from inside our organisation, ensuring that those who grow with us are empowered to lead with confidence and inspire the next generation of engineers.

Technician Group (L-R) Alastair Gathergood, Lewis Marshall & Scott Cassidy

“Each of these individuals has demonstrated exceptional ability, dedication and commitment to delivering excellence in their fields. Their promotions not only recognise their contributions to our firm but also reinforce the importance we place on fostering leadership and innovation within our profession.”

The newly promoted individuals include:

Martin Kelly – Senior Engineer / Team Leader

Douglas MacLeod – Senior Civil Design Technician

– Senior Civil Design Technician Alasdair Gathergood – Lead Technician

Scott Cassidy – Lead Technician

– Lead Technician Alec Howe – Civil / Structural Engineer

Jamie Holmes – Civil / Structural Engineer

– Civil / Structural Engineer Fionn Whyte – Civil / Structural Engineer

Euihyun Choi – Civil / Structural Engineer

– Civil / Structural Engineer Lewis Marshall – Technician

Lewis Marshall – Technician

Emma Moody – Assistant Office Manager & PA to the MD