Writer's provocative new book was inspired by M90 drive

Heather AC Merrick is crowding a thought-provoking new book that was inspired by her daily commute

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dynamic short story began life as part of Heather's Advanced Creative Writing studies with the Open University. Now the emerging author hopes it will become a published book.

Heather said: "Where They Keep The Darkness is a provocative short story about what happens when people systematically have everything taken from them. While it's set in fictional Scottish towns, its messages are universal."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the profound creative journey was inspired by a more mundane one.

Where They Keep The Darkness by Heather AC Merrick

Heather explained: "The idea of a place where the darkness is kept came from checking traffic cameras online to avoid a busy drive home on the M90, and seeing that one area’s camera feed was much darker than other nearby areas at the same time of day. This prompted the question, why would someone keep darkness?"

The story gained full marks from her tutor, prompting her to consider publishing the tale.

Heather turned to graphic designer friend Katie to create a book that would help bring the story to life in a unique way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The life-long friends who studied journalism and illustration at the former Glasgow College of Building and Printing have combined their skills for the project.

Graphic Designer Katie Carmichael

Katie said: "Heather's vision was for a printed book that would create an immersive reading experience. We developed a format that contrasts and fades throughout the story and brings readers into the characters’ worlds by causing them to adjust their vision as they would in either bright light or extreme dark. This has been a really inspiring brief to work on and I think backers of Heather's crowdfunder will appreciate the unique sensory dimension to her book."

The creative duo hope that Scottish fiction fans are inspired to support the crowdfunder and get their hands on a first edition.

Heather's fundraising target is for a modest £500. The campaign runs from March 11 to 1 April 1 at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/heatheracmerrick/where-they-keep-the-darkness/