Wyndford community to have their say on £100m regeneration plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The community in Wyndford will have their say on Wheatley Homes Glasgow’s ambitious plans for the £100 million transformation of the area.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The regeneration of Wyndford will see hundreds of new, energy-efficient, family homes built – 85% of which will be for social rent and 15% for mid-market rent – along with a new Community Hub.

Plans took a major step forward with the demolition of three outdated and unpopular tower blocks at 151, 171 and 191 Wyndford Road on Sunday March 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, tenants and homeowners in the area will have a chance to see the plans, models and artist impressions in more detail at two events at Maryhill Burgh Halls in April and May. Wheatley staff, architects and designers will be on hand to answer any questions and take on board people’s views.

The community in Wyndford will have their say on Wheatley Homes Glasgow’s ambitious plans for the £100 million transformation of the area.

That feedback will be crucial in shaping the full planning application to go before Glasgow City Council at the end of the summer.

Frank McCafferty, Wheatley’s Group Director of Repairs and Assets, said: “These are really exciting times for Wyndford.

“Residents in Wyndford have always been at the very heart of the regeneration. These events will be a great opportunity for people to look at the plans in more detail and give us their views.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The feedback we receive will be crucial in shaping the planning application we submit later this year.”

The consultation events are in Maryhill Burgh Halls on Tuesday 1 April, from 2 till 7pm, and on Wednesday 21 May from 2 till 7pm.

Consultation boards will also be available to view on our dedicated website on the day of the consultation.

The sessions are part of a ‘Proposal of Application’ (PAN) notice submitted to Glasgow City Council by Wheatley in advance of a formal planning application which is expected to be submitted by the end of the summer.