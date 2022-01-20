DNA kits to protect Clydesdale communities

NFU Mutual and the police have joined forces to help land owners protect their property.

The first of these marking systems, manufactured by SelectaDNA, has now been rolled out for use on farm machinery and tools in South Lanarkshire.

The SelectaDNA kits contain forensic liquid with a DNA code which enables police to identify property suspected of being stolen in seconds.

The system makes it easier for police to identify where goods have been stolen from and prosecute thieves

It also works as a deterrent, with stickers warning would-be thieves that machinery, farm equipment and other valuables have been invisibly marked.

Over 200 kits, which have the potential to mark up to ten thousand items each, have been funded by NFU Mutual as part of its support for the Scottish Partnership Against Rural Crime.

The kits are being given out by police in targeted areas to protect repeat victims of theft and at events where they will be offered free of charge.

Speaking at a marking event at its Strathaven agency, Mutual agent David Gavigan said: “Combined with good farmyard security and effective policing, property marking is a one of the best weapons in our armoury to beat thieves.

“Theft and the disruption it causes is a continuing cause of anxiety for farmers, so we’re pleased to support this scheme with Police Scotland to make it harder for criminals to operate in the countryside.”

Lanarkshire police have taken to Facebook to advertise the kits, in a bid to ensure local farmers know the kits are now available.

They are being seen as an essential tool in targeting a rising number of thefts from farm property, recorded in the past few months.

Police Inspector Alan Dron, national rural crime co-ordinator, said: “Thieves rely on being able to transport, store and sell-on stolen goods out of the countryside without it being traced.