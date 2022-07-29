Don't miss Carnwath Show this weekend

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 161st Carnwath Show will be back this Saturday for the first time since 2019.

The pandemic meant the cancellation of the show in 2020 and 2021, although the oldest foot race in Britain, the Red Hose Race, was held last year. It has been raced every year since 1508, except in times of war.

And this Saturday, the runners will once again line up on the showfield at Heads Inn Farm for the noon kick off. Entries will be accepted on the day from 11am.

There are monetary prizes for the first, second and third home in the 4km race for ladies, gents and U16s – but please note only a local can win the coveted Red Hose!

The Red Hose Race was the only event which was staged in 2021.

The pet and dog show will begin at noon, with entries also being taken on the day.

Following the livestock classes competing in the main ring, and the champion of champions being announced at 1.30pm, a host of entertainment has been lined up by the 40-strong hard working committee and volunteers.

This includes Craigie Vern Pig Racing at 2.30pm, the children’s races – welly throwing and straw hunt – at 3pm, the sheaf tossing for adults at 4pm and the raffle at 4.30pm.

There will also be all the usual activity in the horticulture and industrial tent and an educational tent featuring pigs, sheep and goats for the wee ones, who will also be able to enjoy the bouncy castle and bungee trampolines.

Local producers under the umbrella of Lanarkshire Larder will be selling their wares and there will be plenty of refreshments and goodies on sale to give people an added energy boost!

The action continues in the evening with a night speed shear contest at 7.30pm, followed by the dance in the showfield marquee with a DJ, priced £5 per ticket on the door.

Show secretary Anne Robertson said: “Everyone is looking forward to getting back to normal after cancellations in 2020 and 2021.

“As ever, we’ve had a huge amount of support from our sponsors and local businesses, for which we’re very grateful. We’re just keeping our fingers crossed for good weather on Saturday.”