As well as featuring champion breeds from near and far, the show also hosts the oldest foot race in Britain, the Red Hose Race. Raced every year since 1508, except in times of war and the pandemic, the event is open to everyone … but the coveted hose can only be won by a local.

Last year’s winner Lewis Clelland was determined to hang onto them and successfully did so, as the first local over the finish line.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adam Kelly was, in fact, the first to complete the race but couldn't claim the prize as he’s not local.

Lewis Cleland retained his claim on the Red Hose at Saturday's event. (Pics: RB Photography)

The confined Clydesdale show saw plenty of action in the livestock classes, with the champion of champions being announced at the Heads Inn Farm showground as A. & E. Lawrie of Grangehall. The Reserve Champion of Champions was secured by J. Currie of Carlinside.

A host of entertainment had been lined up by the hard working committee and volunteers. It included Craigievern Pig Racing, Clyde Warriors Flyball team, children’s races including welly throwing and egg and spoon race, as well as sheaf tossing for adults and a raffle.

The horticulture and industrial tent was a hive of activity all day and the educational tent – featuring pigs, sheep and goats – was a big attraction for wee ones, who also had a ball on the bungee trampolines.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local producers were on hand to sell their wares and there were plenty of refreshments and goodies on sale.

Champion of Champions, A. & E. Lawrie, Grangehall.

Show secretary Anne Robertson said: “There was a great turnout with people of all ages joining in the fun – and we were lucky with the weather too. We had a wee shower early on and a heavier downpour later but everyone just got on with things and enjoyed themselves regardless.

“We couldn’t stage the show without the support of our class sponsors and local businesses. We’d like to say a huge thanks to them for all their support.