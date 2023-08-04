Register
BREAKING
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Rangers complete Jose Cifuentes signing on four-year deal
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years

Lewis retains his claim on prized Red Hose!

The Carnwath Show returned for its 162nd staging on Saturday.
By Julie Currie
Published 4th Aug 2023, 14:43 BST

As well as featuring champion breeds from near and far, the show also hosts the oldest foot race in Britain, the Red Hose Race. Raced every year since 1508, except in times of war and the pandemic, the event is open to everyone … but the coveted hose can only be won by a local.

Last year’s winner Lewis Clelland was determined to hang onto them and successfully did so, as the first local over the finish line.

Adam Kelly was, in fact, the first to complete the race but couldn't claim the prize as he’s not local.

Lewis Cleland retained his claim on the Red Hose at Saturday's event. (Pics: RB Photography)Lewis Cleland retained his claim on the Red Hose at Saturday's event. (Pics: RB Photography)
Lewis Cleland retained his claim on the Red Hose at Saturday's event. (Pics: RB Photography)

The confined Clydesdale show saw plenty of action in the livestock classes, with the champion of champions being announced at the Heads Inn Farm showground as A. & E. Lawrie of Grangehall. The Reserve Champion of Champions was secured by J. Currie of Carlinside.

A host of entertainment had been lined up by the hard working committee and volunteers. It included Craigievern Pig Racing, Clyde Warriors Flyball team, children’s races including welly throwing and egg and spoon race, as well as sheaf tossing for adults and a raffle.

The horticulture and industrial tent was a hive of activity all day and the educational tent – featuring pigs, sheep and goats – was a big attraction for wee ones, who also had a ball on the bungee trampolines.

Local producers were on hand to sell their wares and there were plenty of refreshments and goodies on sale.

Champion of Champions, A. & E. Lawrie, Grangehall.Champion of Champions, A. & E. Lawrie, Grangehall.
Champion of Champions, A. & E. Lawrie, Grangehall.

Show secretary Anne Robertson said: “There was a great turnout with people of all ages joining in the fun – and we were lucky with the weather too. We had a wee shower early on and a heavier downpour later but everyone just got on with things and enjoyed themselves regardless.

“We couldn’t stage the show without the support of our class sponsors and local businesses. We’d like to say a huge thanks to them for all their support.

“The committee would also like to thank all the volunteers who helped make the day a big success – we couldn't do it without them. Thanks also to all those who took part or came along to spectate; it was a great day and everyone enjoyed themselves.”

Related topics:BritainClydesdale