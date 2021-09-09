20 Glasgow schools teaching pupils about LGBT rights

Twenty Glasgow schools are already teaching pupils about gay and transgender rights in the classroom.

Pupils are being taught about LGBT rights.

The schools, which have all achieved an LGBT Charter Award so far, include a number of primaries.

The scheme from LGBT Youth Scotland aims to ensure LGBT pupils are safe supported and included. It comes after an NHS Glasgow survey showed the teens had worse mental health than other pupils.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first school to land the accreditation was Shawlands Academy back in 2017, according to data released by the council under the freedom of information act.

It is now leading the way with a gold accreditation. And more schools are joining up every year. Kingspark and Knightswood secondary schools and Broomhill Primary are currently working towards rolling out the LGBT inclusive education programme.

A Glasgow City Council spokeswoman said: “We are delighted for the Glasgow schools who have been recognised by LGBT Youth Scotland for their equalities work and our schools work very hard to make sure that respect and mutual understanding for all is taught across the curriculum.

“A number of bespoke initiatives are being used across the city and actively encourage young people to use their pupil voice to empower them and help make a difference.”

Schools can achieve bronze, silver and gold LGBT charter award status.

The council is also working closely with LGBT charity, TIE, which aims to fight homophobic, biphobic and transphobic bullying in schools through education.

It provides pupil workshops, teacher training and curriculum materials. The council intends to promote TIE resources, training and a soon to be launched website.

The Scottish Government has agreed that LGBT inclusive education is to be adopted in all state schools.

Schools that have achieved LGBT Charter accreditation in Glasgow:

Shawlands Academy

Bannerman High School

Lochend High School

Hillpark Secondary School

Rosshall Academy

Smithycroft School

Castlemilk High School

Cleveden Secondary School

Hyndland Secondary School

Gowanbank Primary School

Parkhill Secondary School

Hillhead High School

Glendale Gaelic Primary School

Craigton Primary School

Hillington Primary School

Golfhill Primary School

Aultmore Park Primary School

Bellahouston Academy

Eastbank Academy